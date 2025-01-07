David Alan Grier Earns NAACP Image Award Nomination for St. Denis Medical

Hunting Down the Truth | The Hunting Party Trailer | NBC

David Alan Grier is up for outstanding actor in a comedy series for his role as an ER doc in the hit NBC comedy.

St. Denis Medical star David Alan Grier has his eyes on more prestigious prizes.

The NAACP Image Awards announced this year’s nominations, and Grier is in the running for two honors, including one for his role as a seasoned Emergency Room doctor in the hit NBC sitcom.

Grier’s NAACP nomination for outstanding actor in a comedy series comes alongside his nod for outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture for The American Society of Magical Negroes.

The NAACP Image Awards nominations, announced Tuesday, come on the heels of Grier’s previously reported Critics Choice Award nod as best actor in a comedy series for his work in St. Denis Medical.

St. Denis Medical is up for a Critics Choice Award in the best comedy series category as well.

Who does David Alan Grier play on St. Denis Medical?

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: NBC

St. Denis Medical is set in a challenged but scrappy Oregon hospital. Grier plays Ron, a veteran ER doc who’s seemingly unruffled by nutty hospital administrators while sometimes struggling to relate to younger healthcare providers.

Fans of the family-friendly series already know that Ron has his own special coping strategies when it comes to workplace weirdness. That includes Ron’s daily 2pm break for a Nutrageous Bar, which, the good doctor has explained, eats alone in a stairway.

“I really feel like the humor and the comedy is organic and earned in nature,” Grier told NBC Insider.

“I think one person online described it as a 'serial comedy,' meaning we legitimize and we earn those emotional moments and at the same time the laughter, and that’s a tricky balance, but when it’s done correctly it’s closer to real life,” Grier added.

In that NBC Insider interview, Grier, a comedian and stage and screen star whose TV credits include In Living Color and Martin, noted that he’s using all his various experiences for his current role on St. Denis Medical.

His quest for excellence – and laughter – has certainly been recognized by the powers-that-be behind this year’s awards.

The winners of the prestigious NAACP awards will be announced on Feb. 22 during the two-hour live broadcast, airing on BET and CBS, per Variety.

Grier and St. Denis Medical’s NAACP nominations are well-timed when it comes to other updates about the series.

After a break for several weeks to observe winter holidays, the St. Denis Medical returns with new episodes on Tuesday, January 14.

Catch up on all the past episodes of St. Denis Medical on Peacock.