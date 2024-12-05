St. Denis Medical And David Alan Grier Earn Huge Critics Choice Nominations

Although it’s in its early days, St. Denis Medical scored some highly coveted Critics Choice nominations proving that the newest comedy from NBC is already turning heads and getting big laughs from audiences.

On Thursday, Deadline reported the official list of Critics Choice nominations for 2025, which includes nods for several NBC and Peacock shows like Day of the Jackal and Found. Joining them is the breakout freshmen comedy, which earned a big nomination in the comedy category as well as a huge accolade for star, David Alan Grier.

St. Denis Medical Critics Choice Nominations for 2025

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) in the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

St. Denis Medical earned a nomination in the Best Comedy Series category. In addition, Grier earned himself a nod for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Although it’s hardly the first time the Tony-winning actor has been recognized for his talent, it marks the first Critics Choice Awards nomination for him. However, he was nominated in 2016 for the Critics Choice Television Award for his work in the live adaptation of The Wiz.

Grier plays Ron on St. Denis Medical, a veteran doctor in the Emergency Room. After decades of working within the system, Ron isn’t phased by any of the wild antics going on within the administration and sometimes struggles to relate to the younger generation of healthcare professionals. Grier uses his own decades of experience in comedy to expertly craft the character who has already become a fan favorite just five episodes into the series. So, it’s no wonder he’s been so quickly recognized by the Critics Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, the series itself, which now has the best comedy nomination accolade, is the work of former Superstore creator Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, building off of not only the success of that show but several other beloved sitcoms they’ve both worked on. So it’s similarly no surprise that the show is getting almost immediate critical acclaim as well as high ratings.

You can see what all the fuss is about on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET when new episodes of St. Denis Medical air. Meanwhile, you can catch up on past episodes and watch new ones the following day on Peacock.