Is a New Episode of St. Denis Medical on Tonight (January 7, 2025)?

Funny thing about St. Denis Medical: You can always count on the show for a hearty dose of laughter. And that’s the perfect way to warm up during winter’s big chill.

So, fans of the hit NBC comedy will want to know if a new episode of the family-friendly series from the creator of Superstore is airing on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Tuesdays are typically when new episodes of St. Denis Medical air, but this week the schedule for the NBC sitcom is altered by a previously reported temporary break. The pause has been in effect since December 17 and in observance of the seasonal holidays.

So, here’s what fans need to know to enjoy the latest episodes of St. Denis Medical – and to seize an opportunity to catch up on the entire show so far.

Is St. Denis Medical on tonight, January 7, 2025? Unfortunately, there is no new episode of St. Denis Medical on January 7, 2025, because of a previously scheduled and announced break. The time-out stays in effect until January 14, 2025, when the latest episode will air and launch several new episodes that are made to crack you up. Just one more week!

Where to watch past episodes of St. Denis Medical

After all, as seen in the first six episodes of St. Denis Medical you never know what the series physicians and nurses are going to encounter next. That's the way this hospital rolls.

In the third episode, “Weird Stuff You Can’t Explain,” the story spins around superstitions. A conflict over a candy bar sets the plot in motion in Episode 5, “A Peanut and Caramel-Filled Miracle.”

Getting caught up on this fun new comedy is a great way to spend downtime. Better still, new St. Denis Medical episodes and new reasons to laugh are back on January 14.

