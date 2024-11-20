Wendi McLendon-Covey Couldn't Stop Laughing at This St. Denis Medical Scene

The comedian describes the memorable moment in Episode 3 that made her lose it on the St. Denis Medical set while trying to film.

St. Denis Medical certainly knows how to entertain fans. After premiering on November 12, the NBC comedy series has already given viewers plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. However, there is one scene where even star Wendi McLendon-Covey almost lost her cool. The actress, who plays hospital administrator Joyce, revealed the hilarious moment in Episode 3, “Weird Stuff You Can’t Explain,” that sent her into a fit of laughter behind the scenes. In fact, McLendon-Covey said it was one of the hardest times she's ever laughed.

The new series from the creative minds behind The Office and Superstore is a mockumentary series about the lives of doctors, nurses, and staff in the ER department at an overrun Oregon hospital. The typical workday is plagued with absurd and often poignant moments, and Episode 3 had one such moment when Matt (Mekki Leeper) discovered a secret about the hospital's chaplain

SPOILER ALERT: The rest of this article will discuss the events of St. Denis Medical Episode 3.

What scene made Wendi McLendon-Covey laugh the most?

McLendon-Covey, who you may recognize from Reno 911 and The Goldbergs, had a hard time keeping a straight face in the “Last Rites” scene. Her character, Joyce and nurse Matt must step in to administer this last prayer to a dying patient because she was forced to fire the hospital chaplain for lying about his credentials.

“There’s a scene where my character has to fire our chaplain because it turns out he never went to divinity school. So my character is like, “Get out! You lied about your credentials. So she and Matt, Mekki Leeper’s character, have to deliver the last rights to someone who is on their way out,” she explained in the above clip.

“I can’t think of a time when I laughed harder at this. You’re trying to just deliver information in a compassionate way. Does anybody ever do that perfectly? No, that’s where the comedy comes in,” she said.

What happened during the Last Rites scene on St. Denis Medical?

Matt (Mekki Leeper) in the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Playing with the show’s documentary-style setup, Joyce and Matt try to justify reading the Rites to an off-camera interviewer. Even as they go hysterically awry.

“Just because we’re down a chaplain doesn’t mean people have suddenly stopped needing spiritual guidance,” explained Joyce.

Earlier in the episode, we learn that Matt grew up super “relig.” Pointing to himself, he said, “Luckily, there’s someone on staff who is an expert in both medicine and the Bible... Also, the sequel to the bible that my grandpa wrote.”

Matt bumbles through a fill-in-the-blank template that he reads to an unconscious patient from his cell phone while Joyce tries to keep her cool.

“Heavenly father, bless Mr. Name… uh his name, which is Mr. Normand.” He continues, “comfort him with the promise of… loading next page, uh, with the promise of eternal life.”

The show effortlessly balances humor with physical gags to draw out the laughs, and we see this when Matt gets flustered and falls into medical equipment, disconnecting wires to the patient. “It’s not life support, so it’s not a big deal,” he explains to viewers as he hits a machine with his fist like an old broken TV.

After the ordeal is over, Matt floats the idea of practicing on dead bodies to perfect his technique, but Joyce is having none of that, and rehires Chaplain Steve (Steve Schneider), despite his fake credentials.

“In the spirit of ‘Grace’ and whatnot, I’d like you to stay on as chaplain,” she told him, adding “But you’re gonna have to go to divinity school at night on your own dime.”

On the next rewatch, St. Denis Medical fans should watch the scenes with McLendon-Covey closely. You never know; you might catch a slight smirk or a special twinkle in the actor’s eyes as she fights back her confessed laughter.

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.