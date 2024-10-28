Kiara Vega and Mor Ilderton's Duet of "Iris" Gives The Coaches Chills | The Voice Battles | NBC

The Coaches have more tough choices to make tonight on The Voice.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 28, 2024)

With the first week of the Battles behind us on The Voice Season 26, Coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé have revealed a bit more about their process for this round. For Coach Snoop, it's pretty simple.

“My overall approach to pairing the Artists was basically finding out what vocals sounded best together, what genres would make sense, and what would be something different,” Snoop said during the Battles premiere. “I always want to bring something different to whatever I do.”

The Battles are still underway, so what can we expect this week on The Voice? Here’s everything you need to know to watch the newest episode from Season 26.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, October 28, 2024? Yes! A new two-hour episode of The Voice airs tonight, Monday, October 28 at 8/7c on NBC. On tonight’s episode, the Coaches will continue to judge and eliminate Artists in the third round of the Battles. Last week, we saw the Coaches make some really tough choices, especially during the Battles premiere on October 21. On Coach Bublé’s team, for instance, Kiara Vega and Mor Ilderton sang “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls as a duet. Both delivered powerhouse performances, but Bublé ultimately decided to keep Vega on his team. But don’t feel too sad for Ilderton — not only did Bublé give him his phone number, but Stefani used one of her “steals” and nabbed him for her team. “I just had to steal Mor,” Stefani said. “I just got this feeling like, ‘I know what to do with that guy.’ My favorite thing about Mor’s voice is it just has a unique, raspy, undone tone. When you hear music out there, his voice feels like what's happening now in the world.”

Kiara Vega and Mor Ilderton on The Voice Season 26 Episode 7. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

What's new on The Voice this Week? The Voice is in the thick of the Battles round, which means each team will continue to trim down as the Coaches choose which Artists will advance to the Knockouts portion of the show. And, who knows, we might even see more style transformations from the Coaches.

