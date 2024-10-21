Gwen Stefani Debuted a Dramatic Hair Change on The Voice 

The Voice Season 26 Coach Gwen Stefani is bringing a new hairstyle to the Battles round: sunny California blonde with dramatic front bangs. And she looks amazing.

See the sunny new hairstyle that Gwen Stefani debuted on The Voice Season 26

Gwen Stefani on The Voice Season 26 Episode 7. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

We wonder what inspired the new look. Maybe so much time on the Oklahoma farm with Blake Shelton prompted Stefani to warm up her standard icy platinum mane. Maybe she wanted her hair to properly suit her Battles outfit: a sleeveless dress covered in a yellow floral pattern. Or maybe she just wanted a change!

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

Can Stefani’s bright new ‘do inspire the Artists of Team Gwen to shine when it counts onstage? The Battles round marks our first chance to find out, as each Coach pairs up two of their Artists to perform an elimination duet on a single song. At the end of the day, one Artist will stay while the other will sadly be sent packing… unless, that is, another Coach chooses to cash in their Steal opportunity and recruit an eliminated Battles round Artist over to their own crew.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Hasn't Stopped Doing This One Thing Since Meeting Blake Shelton

Stefani is a pro at the game at this point. “Man, I learned from the best,” she said about her time on the show, referring specifically to her early days taking notes from veteran Coaches like Adam Levine (who returns to The Voice in Season 27. “It’s funny, because it's just so different from what we're used to. But then you get to be in this other position of being a Coach, where you get to look back at your career and think, ‘Gosh, how did I do that? Like, let me share that with them, because maybe I can help them do it too.’ So it is just super fulfilling…and weird.”

Now, she's the person other Coaches are looking to as an example. As newbie Coach Snoop Dogg said about his first days on the show, “My strategy was to look, listen and learn." As the most senior Coach on the show, all the rookies can learn something from Stefani.