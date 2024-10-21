Here are the complete results from the first night of Battles on The Voice Season 26.

With the Blind Auditions now over, Season 26 of The Voice has officially entered the second stage of its unique competition format: the Battles. In this round, the four Coaches — Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé — must pit their musical protégées against one another over a single song to see who will advance to the Knockouts. If a player is eliminated, they do have a chance of being stolen by one of the other Coaches, each of whom gets an allotment of two Steals this season.

For the sake of your convenience, NBC Insider will be recapping all of the Season 26 Battles, breaking them down by the four musical squads that will continue to go head-to-head in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back in for weekly updates after new episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from [the Coaches on] how to let 'em down easy if they don't get picked up, coach 'em, and if you can give them any advice whatsoever," McEntire told Newsweek. "Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."

The Voice Season 26 Battles Results Night 1: October 21, 2024

Team Bublé

Kiara Vega vs. Mor Ilderton

Song choice: "Iris"

Winner: Kiara Vega (Mor Ilderton stolen by Team Gwen)

Team Reba

Alison Elena vs. Kendall Eugene

Song choice: "Bring on The Rain"

Winner: Kendall Eugene

Team Snoop

Christina Eagle vs. Gail Bliss

Song: "Redneck Woman"

Winner: Christina Eagle

Eliza Pryor vs. Mikaela Ayira

Song: “A Thousand Miles”

Winner: Mikaela Ayira

Team Gwen

Sloane Simon vs. Sydney Sterlace

Song: "Birds of a Feather"

Winner: Sydney Sterlace (Sloane Simon stolen by Team Bublé)

Jan Dan vs. Jaylen Dunham

Song: "For Once In My Life"

Winner: Jan Dan