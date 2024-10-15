Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 15, 2024)
The Coaches are nearly done building their teams for Season 26 of The Voice.
Week after week, since Season 26 of The Voice premiered on September 23, Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé have been listening for that special something as each Artist performed during Blind Auditions. Like a “Chris Stapleton growl” or a “super-skilled” voice. Or really just someone who sings from the heart.
The Coaches are nearly done building their teams this season, but there are still a few more decisions to make. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the newest episode of The Voice on Tuesday night, October 15.
Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, October 15, 2024?
Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs on Tuesday, October 15, at 8/7c on NBC. In Episode 6, we’ll see the final round of Blind Auditions from Season 26. And we’ve already met several show-stoppers.
Last week, Stefani used her “Coach Replay” button to save 14-year-old Jaylen Dunham after he sang “Listen” by Beyoncé. Then there was 21-year-old Georgia Starnes from Dallas, who got a 4-Chair Turn during her soulful performance of Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes.” (She ultimately chose to go with Coach Snoop, who gifted her one of his now-signature golden Death Row Records necklaces.) And, after waiting a little while to turn his chair, Bublé snagged 19-year-old Edward Preble as he sang a toe-tapping version of Frank Sinatra's “Luck Be a Lady.”
"I took a long time to turn around because I'm highly protective of this genre," Bublé said, adding that "Edward is a really special kid. Not only in how he sounded, but his personality.”
With only one more round of Blind Auditions to go, these choices are only going to get more competitive and more difficult for the Coaches.
What's new on The Voice this week?
Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice on October 15 officially wraps up this season’s Blind Auditions. After tonight’s episode, each Coach will have 14 Artists on their teams before they begin the Battles round. By the end of Battles, which begin next week, each Coach will have nine Artists on their team.
How to watch The Voice
New episodes of The Voice Season 26 air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. Don’t worry if you miss it on TV because new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.