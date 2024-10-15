Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 15, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, October 15, 2024?

Yes! A brand new episode of The Voice airs on Tuesday, October 15, at 8/7c on NBC. In Episode 6, we’ll see the final round of Blind Auditions from Season 26. And we’ve already met several show-stoppers.

Last week, Stefani used her “Coach Replay” button to save 14-year-old Jaylen Dunham after he sang “Listen” by Beyoncé. Then there was 21-year-old Georgia Starnes from Dallas, who got a 4-Chair Turn during her soulful performance of Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes.” (She ultimately chose to go with Coach Snoop, who gifted her one of his now-signature golden Death Row Records necklaces.) And, after waiting a little while to turn his chair, Bublé snagged 19-year-old Edward Preble as he sang a toe-tapping version of Frank Sinatra's “Luck Be a Lady.”

"I took a long time to turn around because I'm highly protective of this genre," Bublé said, adding that "Edward is a really special kid. Not only in how he sounded, but his personality.”

With only one more round of Blind Auditions to go, these choices are only going to get more competitive and more difficult for the Coaches.