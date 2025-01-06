The Best Performances from the Top 5 Live Finale | The Voice | NBC

Monday and Tuesday nights just aren't the same without The Voice!

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (January 6, 2025)

Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg had viewers tuning every week during The Voice Season 26. From the Blind Auditions all the way to the Live Shows, the Coaches had fans locked in as they formed sweet bonds with their teams and joked around with each other.

McEntire has previously talked about how it’s a “blast” to be a Coach on The Voice. “It’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot of competition, [it’s] fun bantering back and forth,” McEntire told Houston Life in May 2024. “And the best thing is we get the front row seats to some of the greatest new entertainment known to man.” The Happy’s Place star added that it’s been incredibly “meaningful” to be a mentor for these up-and-coming singers, but it’s also “very emotional” to make those tough choices as the show progresses.

So what’s happening with The Voice this week on NBC? When will The Voice return to deliver more emotional moments? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, January 6, 2025? No, a new episode of The Voice is not airing tonight, Monday, January 6. But The Voice will be back on our TVs soon! Season 27 premieres in February 2025, with a brand new group of Coaches and Artists.

When do new episodes of The Voice return? Soon! The Voice Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. In Season 27, fans will meet a new group of Coaches. Bublé is returning after his Season 26 win with Sofronio Vasquez, along with The Voice alums Adam Levine and John Legend. Country star Kelsea Ballerini, who’s made multiple appearances on The Voice over the years, will also make her full-time Coaching debut in the upcoming season.

How to watch The Voice

Every episode of The Voice Season 26 is available to stream on Peacock right now.

The Voice’s YouTube channel is also full of videos of past performances from older seasons as well as funny behind-the-scenes moments with the Coaches. In one silly video ahead of the Season 26 finale, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison helped Coach Snoop lead an investigation into his missing candy. You can also watch videos of celebrities like Kate Hudson and Jelly Roll performing on The Voice.

To watch new episodes of The Voice Season 27, tune in for the premiere on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.