Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (January 28, 2025)

Start your countdowns: The Voice will be back on NBC with new episodes in a matter of days!

Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini will take their seats in the big red chairs in just a matter of days as the Coaches for The Voice Season 27.

After serving as a Coach for the first 16 seasons of The Voice, Levine is making his long-awaited and highly anticipated return. And he’s ready to roll with how things have evolved since he temporarily stepped back to spend time with his family in 2019.

“It definitely — a million years ago when I was on — was a lot different. Music was different, it changes,” Levine said in a video ahead of Season 27’s premiere. He added that Season 1 sticks out as a particularly favorite memory from his time on The Voice.

“I think the first season was the most memorable just because I won it, which is a wild feeling,” Levine said, referring to his win with Javier Colon in 2011. “That was an emotional thing, just like a catharsis you don’t feel many times.”

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: Lewis Jacobs/NBC

It’s an emotional thing to watch at home as well! So what’s happening with The Voice this week and when will new episode return? Below is everything you need to know.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, January 28, 2025? No, there is not a new episode of The Voice on tonight, Tuesday, January 28. Hang tight — The Voice will be back with all-new episodes when Season 27 premieres next week!

When do new episodes of The Voice return? The Voice Season 27 premieres with a brand new, two-hour episode on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. As always, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock In the Season 27 premiere, the Coaches will listen to the very first batch of Blind Auditions, followed by four more rounds in the following weeks.

John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine and Michael Bublé pose together for The Voice Season 27. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

How to watch The Voice

You can start watching new episodes of The Voice when Season 27 premiere on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

In the meantime, you can stream all 22 episodes from The Voice Season 26 on Peacock right now.

The Voice’s YouTube channel is also full of videos from past seasons. You can relive some of the show’s most memorable live performances over the years, rewatch Bublé perform with his winning Season 26 Artist Sofronio Vasquez, or listen to the Season 27 Coaches swap stories about their music journeys.