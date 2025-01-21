Adam Levine Reveals the One Song You'll "Never" Hear Him Sing

You won't catch the Maroon 5 rocker and Voice Season 27 Coach belting out this well-known tune any time soon.

Many famous singers have been asked to sing the national anthem at large-scale events, be it the Super Bowl, a presidential inauguration, or the World Series. Everyone from Whitney Houston to Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga has memorably lent their vocals to “The Star-Spangled Banner"—but one singer who will "never" attempt the song? Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice Season 27 Coach Adam Levine.

Despite having one of the most impressive voices in all of pop music, Levine is hesitant to attempt the national anthem. The revelation came out in a roundtable discussion for The Voice between Levine and his fellow Season 27 Coaches Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Michael Bublé. Read more details, below.

Adam Levine is terrified to sing the national anthem

During the roundtable chat, Bublé mentioned watching performances of the Canadian national anthem as a child made him want to be a professional singer.

"Have you ever now done it in public? The national anthem, Canadian or American?" Levine asked Bublé.

"Yeah," Bublé said, to which Levine replied, "See? It scares the s--t out of me. That's the one thing you'll never see me do. I'll never do it."

While we wait for Levine to bless us with a national anthem performance, you can watch him as a Coach on The Voice starting February 3. He was an original Coach from Seasons 1-16 of the show, then took a break for a few years. Now, he's back.

On why he left the show in 2019, he said in an interview, "I miss [The Voice]. I really do miss it. But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family. I'm obsessed with them. I adore them in a way I never thought I could adore another person."

But Levine's mastered the art of work-family balance. "I don't know how you can have a better life. I'm lucky enough to do what I love professionally but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for," he told People in 2023. "And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much. It means more than my career. But at the same time, having both is just a gift."