Reid Wilson Sings "Almost Is Never Enough" by Ariana Grande | Quarterfinals | AGT 2024 | NBC

The AGT 19 Semifinalist has a voice way beyond his years.

You Won't Believe Reid Wilson Is Just 14 Years Old Hearing His Powerful National Anthem

For months, 14-year-old Reid Wilson dazzled viewers and Judges alike on America's Got Talent Season 19. Now, he's doing the same thing for pro football fans!

In an October 26 Instagram video, the teenager showed off a recent accomplishment: performing the national anthem before the New York Giants' October 20 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson sang his heart out and hit notes that most 14-year-olds simply should not be able to hit!

Watch the 14-year-old sensation singing at MetLife Stadium here.

"Here's the footage from my first time singing the National Anthem- HUGE thanks to the GIANTS for this incredible opportunity, it was a day we will never forget!!" Wilson wrote in a caption.

After Wilson finished, the usually cantankerous New York fans gave him a well-deserved (and Giants-sized) ovation — and really, why wouldn't they?

The AGT alum gave off the same Ariana Grande vibes that became his hallmark during Season 19. His effortless runs and soaring high notes throughout his pre-game performance equated to one of the best versions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" we've ever heard!

Wilson earned a Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel — and now, NFL fans know exactly why. He's only 14; who knows what his ceiling is? Based on his Grande comparisons, there's arguably nobody from AGT Season 19 with a brighter future!

Reid Wilson talks about his bond with the AGT Season 19 Judges

Terry Crews and Reid Wilson on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 14. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Although Wilson didn't make it to the Finals, he became a fan favorite thanks to phenomenal performance after phenomenal performance — and he made a few high-profile friends along the way.

In a September interview with his hometown newspaper, the Alabama-based Montgomery Advertiser, Wilson spoke candidly about his relationship with the judges, especially Mandel, who awarded him that all-important Golden Buzzer to send the teen to the Semifinals after a rousing performance of Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me."

"It was so much fun working with him," Reid revealed. "I loved Howie. I loved Simon [Cowell]. I can't believe I got to go inside Simon's little dressing room trailer and talk to Howie backstage on the red carpet. I'm so sad that I don't get to do that anymore, but maybe one day it'll happen again."

Thanks to spinoffs like America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Acts are often invited back to take the stage one more time. Would Wilson accept an invitation back to compete on the biggest stage in television? Fans of the budding star should be optimistic!

"One hundred percent, if I was asked to do it, I would quit everything I was doing, fly out to LA and do it," he expressed. "I would love to be back so much."