The Best Performances from the Top 5 Live Finale | The Voice | NBC

The Best Performances from Season 26 Runner-Up Shye | The Voice | NBC

Michael Bublé Reveals the Muse Behind His Love Song "Haven't Met You Yet" | The Voice | NBC

Michael Bublé Reveals the Muse Behind His Love Song "Haven't Met You Yet" | The Voice | NBC

Hang tight, The Voice returns soon with an all-new season with a brand new group of Coaches.

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (January 14, 2025)

Coaches Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini are gearing up for an all-new season of The Voice that’s sure to be full of emotional moments, a few tears, and lots of electrifying performances.

John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine and Michael Bublé pose together for The Voice Season 27. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of The Voice on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

So what’s happening with The Voice this week? Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight? Below is everything you need to know.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Adam Levine's Return to The Voice

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, January 14, 2025? No, there is not a new episode of The Voice on tonight, Tuesday, January 14. The Voice wrapped up Season 26 in December 2024, crowning Sofronio Vasquez as the winner, and will return in February 2025 with a brand new season and an all-new group of Coaches.

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

When do new episodes of The Voice return? The Voice Season 27 premieres with a two-hour episode on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. If you miss the first episode, you’ll be able to stream it the next day on Peacock. In the premiere episode, Bublé, Levine, Legend, and Ballerini will sit in the big red chairs with their backs turned as they listen to the first batch of Blind Auditions.

Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Season 27 marks Bublé’s second season, following his first win, and the return of Levine and Legend. Ballerini is making her full-time Coaching debut, though she’s appeared on The Voice multiple times in past seasons.

The country songstress served as the "Fifth Coach" in Season 15 and returned as an advisor for Kelly Clarkson's team in Season 16. Ballerini also filled in during Season 20 when Clarkson was temporarily out sick.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson & Kelsea Ballerini Are Vocal Soul Sisters on This Velvety Country Duet

How to watch The Voice

You can watch The Voice Season 27 premiere on February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Until then, you can stream every episode from The Voice Season 26 and relive the fun and heartfelt chemistry between Coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg once again.

You can also watch thousands of videos on The Voice’s YouTube channel. Rewatch out the live performances from the Season 26 finale, get emotional over a 4-Chair Turn, or just giggle at an outtake of Snoop showing off his jump-roping skills.