Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (October 30, 2024)

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. hit the ground running in delivering mind-boggling drama, and viewers are perched to see where the action heads next.

The Intelligence Unit has undergone some fascinating changes as Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) continues to run a tight ship on P.D. Between beloved fan favorites leaving and Toya Turner's Officer Kiana Cook settling into the squad, the cops haven't had much time to process the excitement as they continue to serve justice in the Windy City. Chi-Hards have enjoyed a remix lineup of cops, steamy romances, and hallmark grit as the Intelligence Unit tackles whatever chaos comes their way. Season 12 has been a rollercoaster of twists and turns, and One Chicago Wednesday viewers can't wait to see what happens next.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 below.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, October 30, 2024? Sadly not. Chicago P.D. will not be airing a new episode tonight, but fret not, Chi-Hards: New episodes return next week on NBC, and you won't want to miss it as Season 12 continues. RELATED: Stevie Nicks Confesses She Wrote a Poem About a Mystery Chicago P.D. Star "The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," P.D. fan favorite Patrick John Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air weekly on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. The teaser for next week's episode — Season 12, Episode 6 ("Pawns") — reads: "Burgess is put to the test as she looks to make an advancement in her career."

