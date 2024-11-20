Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (November 20, 2024)

One Chicago Wednesdays are back, and you won't want to miss P.D. Season 12.

The fall finale of Chicago P.D. Season 12 is here, and it's set to be a bumpy ride.

From the moment Toya Turner's Officer Kiana Cook stepped into the squad room, it's been clear that the Intelligence Unit is the place for her, led by the tenacious Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). New squad members have shaken up the dynamics, but as the Windy City detectives work whatever case comes their way, Chi-Hards have relished in the gripping investigations and steamy romances. Between a Burzek wedding on the horizon, former flames re-entering the fold, and new cops cementing themselves as fan favorites, Season 12 has been jam-packed with twists and turns, and Chi-Hards are eager to see the action continue.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 below.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, November 20, 2024? Yes! The logline for the episode — Season 12, Episode 8 ("Penance") — reads: "The unit learns the truth about a secret Torres has been keeping, as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid puts a focus on Intelligence." RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. "The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air weekly on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Stevie Nicks Confesses She Wrote a Poem About a Mystery Chicago P.D. Star "I love the evolution of it all, you know," Benjamin Levy Aguilar — a.k.a. Dante Torres on P.D. — told NBC Insider. "I'm in for the ride and it was a beautiful thing to be the new person, and it's also interesting to see him grow as a cop and as a person. We've seen him go through so much these past few seasons,... and I actually love being able to experience that on camera. It truly has made me a better actor and a deeper person because I like to go in it."

