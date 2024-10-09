Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (October 9, 2024)

Get to Know: Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley | One Chicago | NBC

You won't want to miss a second of the medical madness as Season 10 of Med continues.

Season 10 of Chicago Med has been an emotional rollercoaster, and Chi-Hards can't wait to see where the drama leads next.

Season 10 of Chicago Med premieres on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

Between the gripping medical cases and staff changes at Gaffney Medical Center, Season 10 has been delivering endless twists and turns this season. We have not one but two co-chiefs butting heads over the power of the E.D. as Sarah Ramos joins the Med cast as Dr. Caitlin Lenox, a no-nonsense perfectionist with her eyes on shaking things up in the E.D. She's not the only new physician roaming Gaffney's halls, either. Darren Barnet joins her as the tenderhearted pediatric resident Dr. John Frost, a charmer who has been snuggling in just fine at the Windy City hospital. Along the way, viewers have enjoyed some steamy romances, jaw-dropping drama, and non-stop medical madness.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 below.

Is Chicago Med new tonight (October 9, 2024)? Yes! The logline for Season 10, Episode 3 ("Trust Fall") reads: "Asher treats a woman whose undiagnosed condition threatens the lives of both her and her unborn child; Goodwin receives a chilling message while battling the hospital higher-ups." RELATED: Go Behind Chicago Med's Filming Locations With A Co-Executive Producer

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new Chicago Med episodes air? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Chicago Med Season 10 Started with Not 1 But 2 Major Heartaches The teaser for next week's episode, Season 10, Episode 4 ("Blurred Lines") reads: "A familiar face returns to the E.D. Ripley and Charles treat a woman with a rare disorder. Frost suspects that his patient's father is lying about his daughter's condition."