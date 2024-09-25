Chicago Med Season 10 Started with Not 1 But 2 Major Heartaches

Get to Know: Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley | One Chicago | NBC

The Chicago Med Season 10 premiere was action-packed. Let's get right into it:

How to Watch Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

A sunken boat off the Lake Michigan shoreline led Gaffney to face a mass casualty event as an influx of patients swarmed the hospital. It was all hands on deck as Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) jumped into scrubs to help — assisted by a new co-chief of the E.D. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos). Amid the chaos, viewers learned that recent events jeopardized not one but two Gaffney romances. Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and Liliana (Alet Taylor) were left at a crossroads at the end of Season 9, while Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) is still confused about whether she can trust Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) after he was accused of a violent assault. The chemistry between Hannah and Ripley was explosive last season, but within the first few minutes of the Season 10 premiere, it became clear their connection was fading.

RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med

Here's what happened:

Dr. Daniel Charles' love life is on the rocks again

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) appears in Season 9 Episode 1 of Chicago Med Photo: NBC

"Goodbye, Daniel."

Season 10 wasted no time jumping into the drama as Dr. Charles faced a troubling breakup with Liliana, his girlfriend whom he met at a lounge and later realized is his custodian. They began dating in Season 8 and had moved in together by Season 9.

After meeting Liliana's brother, Pawel (Kristof Konrad), Dr. Charles realized he would be a constant headache in their relationship. Pawel is an alcoholic con man, and after he successfully sued Dr. Mitch Ripley and Gaffney for malpractice, Dr. Charles and Liliana's happy relationship began ripping at the seams.

Tensions reached an all-time high in the Season 9 finale after Pawel was shockingly wheeled into the E.D. viciously beaten and furious. To make matters worse, he accused Ripley of being his assailant. Pawel's shocking claim could have fallen on deaf ears, but after Ripley high-tailed it during police questioning, his Gaffney colleagues were stupefied.

Liliana was left to console her brother, who was adamant Ripley was the culprit. Meanwhile, Dr. Charles maintained Ripley's innocence, jeopardizing his relationship with Liliana. The Season 10 premiere revealed that Dr. Charles and Liliana's relationship didn't survive the stress of Pawel's attack.

"She just got herself transferred to another hospital," Dr. Charles told Goodwin. "A little extreme, don't you think?"

"Wow, I'm sorry you two couldn't work it out," Goodwin said.

"I don't know what to tell you," Dr. Charles sighed. "She still thinks that Ripley attacked Pawel, and it infuriates her. And I don't."

"You miss her?" Goodwin asked.

"It's a little quiet around the house, I'm not going to lie," Dr. Charles admitted.

RELATED: What's Happened to Oliver Platt's Character Dr. Daniel Charles on Chicago Med?

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt ) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

"How are you holding up?" Goodwin asked Dr. Charles later in the episode.

"Oh, you trying to get all up in my business, Nurse Goodwin?" Dr. Charles teased.

"All up in your business," Goodwin quipped. "I learned from the master. Now, stop deflecting."

"Breakups suck, what are you going to do?" Dr. Charles said, dejected.

"It helps to talk to your shrink," Goodwin coyly suggested.

Hannah Asher and Mitch Ripley are also on ice

Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Dr. Charles isn't the only one unlucky in love as of late. The romance between Hannah and Ripley also hit an iceberg at the end of Season 9. The doctors had just gained traction within their relationship, but the accusations against Ripley and his refusal to illuminate Hannah on the situation put them on different pages. As the doctors arrived at Gaffney that morning, Ripley attempted to lock eyes with Hannah, but she avoided his gaze.

"Did it just get colder in here?" Nurse Doris (Lorena Diaz) asked after catching the chilly exchange.

"We're on a break," Hannah briskly explained.

"Like a Ross and Rachel break or a Brad and Angelina break?" Doris probed.

"I don't know, but I'm not going to let it ruin my good mood," Hannah said before Goodwin caught wind of the boat crash, a certified mood-ruiner. An influx of patients from the wreck were en route to Gaffney. There was no time for chit-chat.

RELATED: Mitch Ripley's Difficult Past Haunts Him on Chicago Med

During the pandemonium, Ripley got two noteworthy visits: one from his childhood best friend, Sully (Daniel Dorr), and another from a CPD officer. We soon learn Sully is the one who assaulted Pawel, but Ripley isn't out of the woods yet. Turns out, the CPD talked to a witness who saw Ripley at the crime scene, and now the cop is suggesting Ripley get a lawyer. But there's a good reason why Ripley was near the Pawel assault, as viewers later find out.

After catching Hannah in the elevator, Ripley tried to strike up some small talk with no luck. So he laid everything out.

"Sully called that day to tell me he and his boys followed Pawel to a bar in Lincoln Park," Ripley said. "He told me that they were about to give him a proper beat down on my behalf, and he was offering me a chance to get my licks in. I tried to talk him out of it. But no one talks Sully out of anything once his mind is made up. So I rushed over there to try and stop it."

"I was too late," Ripley continued sadly. "I found Pawel lying unconscious in the alley just as Sully and his boys were walking away. He assured me that Pawel couldn't I.D. any of them because they'd all worn face masks."

"Why are you telling me this now?" Hannah asked.

"Because you don't always get a chance to apologize to the people you hurt," Ripley admitted. "I shut you out and let that jeopardize what we had. And what we had was really good. For that, I'm sorry."

Hannah was at a loss for words at Ripley's heartfelt confession.

Sully has a newborn and is also one of Ripley's oldest friends, which could explain why Ripley's not rushing to the cops to turn him in. But now that both Ripley and Hannah know the truth, what will happen, both in the Pawel investigation and their relationship?

To find out, watch Chicago Med Season 10 on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.