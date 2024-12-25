Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (December 25, 2024)

Ripley and Asher Tell a Nun That She Had Been Pregnant | Chicago Med | NBC

The Season 10 fall finale of Chicago Med kept viewers' hearts pumping. Not only is Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) considering leaving Gaffney due to workplace conflicts with Gaffney newbie Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos), but by the episode's end, Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) was left bleeding out and still in the clutches of a revenge-seeking stalker. The critical injury has many Chi-Hards waiting with bated breath to learn of Goodwin's condition, so the return of new One Chicago Wednesdays couldn't come fast enough.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 — and learn when the One Chicago series return in 2025 — below.

Is Chicago Med new tonight, December 25, 2024? Unfortunately, no. Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire remain on a midseason hiatus. During the break, Chicago Med episodes are available to stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

When do new Chicago Med episodes return? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. "There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

