Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (October 9, 2024)
The Season 13 action is heating up, and you won't want to miss it.
Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been delivering non-stop thrills, and Chi-Hards are relishing in the return of One Chicago Wednesdays.
"There's a kind of giddiness. There's a back-to-school feeling coming back and just getting the chance to do this again," Daniel Kyri — a.k.a Darren Ritter — told NBC Insider upon reuniting with his One Chicago family on-set. "It's not lost on us how sort of rare this air kind of is. To be able to come back and tell these stories and to do it with people that you respect and you love working with. It truly has been one of the greatest honors of my life."
Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (October 9, 2024)
Yes!
The logline for Season 13, Episode 3 ("All Kinds of Crazy") reads: "Severide and Van Meter investigate a fire at a family-owned restaurant; Pascal questions Kidd's leadership."
"It's been an incredibly exciting beginning, and Dermot [Mulroney] arriving is part of that," Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 13 premiere. "Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics. But it is also like hitting a refresh button... It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before, so everybody's excited about that."
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
The teaser for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 4 ("Through the Skin") — reads: "Violet risks her job to deliver a baby on a tragic call. Mouch, Capp, and Tony help Cruz track down Javi's stolen bike. Damon's departure weights on Severide."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Stream all three One Chicago series or stay up-to-date on the Season 13 thrills by streaming Chicago Fire on Peacock.
"We've got some new faces coming in Season 13, and there is some active clashing going on between characters that will leave our audience wondering who's right and who's wrong in these situations and interactions...," Kyri told NBC Insider. "To see how our characters either fall in line or kind of resist is going to provide some exciting heat this season for fans. So stay tuned for that because things get explosive."