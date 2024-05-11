What's Happened to Daniel Kyri's Character Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire?

How did Darren Ritter join Chicago Fire?

Ritter made his way to the One Chicago universe in Season 7 Episode 2 ("Going to War"). At the time, Ritter was a candidate for a neighboring company and was struggling on his first day.

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) noticed the young candidate at the scene of an all-hands-on-deck apartment building fire. When Ritter's lieutenant was breathing down his neck and hurled unhelpful criticisms, Herrmann told the officer to back off. Amid the chaos, Ritter took a massive fireball to the face, instantly rattling the budding candidate.

RELATED: What's Happened to Christopher Herrmann, David Eigenberg's Chicago Fire Character?

Ritter was shellshocked, leading him to freeze up in the building's stairwell. Randall "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) found him and encouraged him to move.

The young firefighter however, was locked, so Mouch stuck by his side, ultimately telling him that the main difference between firefighters and civilians is taking action, inspiring Ritter to finally get to his feet.

The two helped escort victims out of the building, securing Ritter's first civilian save.

RELATED: Who Is Mouch on Chicago Fire? Everything to Know About Randall McHolland

After his chaotic first day, Ritter was removed from his previous company and kicked to the CFD floater pool. Mouch visited him and encouraged him to stay positive, but Ritter said he was quitting the CFD, much to elder man's dismay.

Ritter then visited Mouch to thank him for his support, gifting him a pen his Uncle Tony had given him when he initially joined the CFD.

Luckily, Mouch and Herrmann were able to show Ritter the light by offering him a spot on their engine, and he formally joined 51 in Season 7, Episode 4 ("This Isn't Charity").