Firehouse 51 Finally Met Darren Ritter's Mysterious Boyfriend on Chicago Fire

Ritter's lips have been sealed about a budding new romance in his life, but that couldn't last forever.

Love is in the air on Season 12 of Chicago Fire, and for 51 fan favorite Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri), that's led to a new romance with a fellow first responder.

From the sidelines, Ritter has seen several 51 relationships prosper. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have never been better, and Ritter's best friend, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), has been cuddling up to Sam Carver (Jake Lockett). Amid these swoon-worthy Chicago Fire relationships, Ritter has started to pursue a relationship with a CPD officer named Dwayne Morris, played by One Chicago newcomer Samuel B. Jackson. Ritter has been keeping the details of this new romance wrapped tight. However, as their relationship progresses, it's gotten harder to keep things a secret.

After an emergency broke out in Season 12, Episode 11 ("Inside Man"), Ritter called Dwayne for help, leading Ritter's 51 friends to finally come face to face with his new lover.

Who is Darren Ritter's boyfriend on Chicago Fire, Dwayne Morris? Dwayne was first seen in Season 12, Episode 7 ("Red Flag") when Ritter begrudgingly revealed to his BFF Violet that he was casually seeing someone. Wanting to keep the details of his relationship a secret, Ritter refused to give Violet a name, age, or occupation, but she quickly saw through his casual claims. Despite her encouragement, Ritter was cage-y about his lover's identity, especially after forgetting his phone at Dwayne's apartment, prompting Dwayne to stop by the firehouse to drop it off. RELATED: Hanako Greensmith & Daniel Kyri Had the Coolest Bestie Night Ritter was concerned by the drop-off, for reasons that soon came to light: Dwayne is a cop. Due to the ongoing rivalry between firefighters and the CPD, Ritter was worried about what his fellow 51 colleagues would think of the pairing. After Chippy (James Shinkle) saw Dwayne drop off Ritter's phone, Ritter was forced to have an uncomfortable conversation with his coworker. Chippy reassured Ritter that it wasn't a big deal that he was seeing a man, assuming Ritter was acting strange because he was still in the closet. Ritter was keen to clarify that he's openly gay but not ready to "come out as a cop-lover" yet.

Dwayne Morris saved the day after Truck 81 was hijacked

As Ritter and Dwayne grew closer, it became harder for Ritter to stay in the cop-loving closet. In Episode 11 ("Inside Man"), after seeing Ritter glued to his phone, Violet continued to question Ritter over his mysterious new suitor, but Ritter's lips were sealed. That said, when Truck 81 was later hijacked and stolen by gunmen — with Severide hidden onboard, no less — Ritter was relieved to have a valuable friend to call in the middle of the night.

Dwayne and a detective arrived at the station to investigate, helping 51 track down Severide's location. Throughout the case, Ritter and Morris behaved professionally to not allude to their relationship. Morris was able to recover photos of Truck 81 on the move to Indianapolis, but as tensions at the station rose, Ritter and Violet found themselves colluding about the situation in the bathroom.

“If it is anything serious, Dwayne will sniff it out," Ritter reassured her.

“Dwayne?" Violet asked, unaware of who Ritter was speaking about.

"Officer Morris,” Ritter clarified, realizing he'd revealed too much. "He's my boyfriend."

"What?" Violet asked.

"I’m dating a cop," Ritter confessed. "And he’s a good one, too. If anyone can find Severide, it’s him.”

Violet was delighted Ritter finally came clean about his mysterious new boyfriend, reminding him that he never needs to keep secrets from her. With Severide's help, Morris successfully tracked down Truck 81 and arrested the hijackers responsible. Severide reunited with his 51 family, and it was in large part thanks to Ritter's new boyfriend. Ritter knows that earning 51's approval is no easy task, but Dwayne nailed his first impression.

"Wait, so none of your coworkers or cop friends know you're dating a firefighter?" Violet later asked Morris, confirming that the budding romance was a secret for both of them.

"No," Morris explained.

"You guys need to stop hiding this," Violet said, taking Morris by the arm. "Nobody cares that you're both badge bunnies."

Find out where Ritter's new romance heads next by watching Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.