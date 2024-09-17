See All Eyes on Dermot Mulroney's Chief Pascal as He Steps Into Boden's Shoes (PICS)

Dermot Mulroney and Sarah Ramos Are Among the New Faces Coming to Chicago | One Chicago | NBC

What twists and turns will Mulroney's arrival to Firehouse 51 bring to Chicago Fire? We'll have to wait for the Wednesday, September 25 premiere to find out.

Season 13 of Chicago Fire will introduce Dermot Mulroney as 51’s new fire chief, Dom Pascal, and Chi-Hards can’t wait to welcome him to the One Chicago family.

Mulroney’s casting follows Eammon Walker’s exit as a series regular in Season 12, and while it was a bittersweet farewell to the longtime fire chief, Chi-Hards can expect Mulroney to bring the heat. NBC released its first look at Season 13 of Chicago Fire, and already we can tell Chief Pascal won't be some pencil-pushing boss. The One Chicago family is growing, and all eyes are on Pascal to see how he steps up to the plate and ushers forth a new era for the long-running NBC nail-biter.

Check out these sneak peek photos of Chicago Fire Season 13, which already looks like a compelling watch.

See pictures of Dermot Mulroney in action on Chicago Fire

Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Fans can't wait for the Chicago Fire action to continue after an explosive Season 12 finale, and based on the preview photos, Mulroney is hitting the ground running as Chief Pascal. In one picture, Pascal connects with Lt. Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) in his office. Could that conversation be centered around Boden telling Herrmann he wanted him to take over control of Firehouse 51 last season? Only time will tell, but Herrmann looks pressed, and Mulroney commands the room in his chief uniform as Pascal.

Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Meanwhile, another preview photo saw Pascal leading a briefing at 51, with the firefighters and paramedics clinging to his every word. Boden was their chief for more than a decade of gripping rescue missions, so there are bound to be some growing pains as they acclimate to a new superior. The Firehouse 51 family can be a complicated haven to break into — nearly every fan favorite had an indoctrination into the station before they were accepted — and Pascal will be likewise tasked with proving to these seasoned first responders that they can trust him when the going inevitably gets tough.

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eichenberg), and Tony (Anthony Ferraris) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

In an interview with TV Insider ahead of the Season 13 premiere, Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman explained that Pascal “shakes everything up” at the start of the season.

“What’s transpired to get him here is revealed in the premiere," Newman revealed. "He’s a totally different kind of leader from Boden, who was a father figure by the time he left the house.” Newman continued by adding that Pascal is “enigmatic. He wants to peel back the layers of the firefighters to find out more about them as firefighters and people because knowledge is power to him. He’s got his eye out for people who cross the line.”

Don't miss Mulroney's debut as Chief Dom Pascal by watching the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC or stream the episode the next day on Peacock.