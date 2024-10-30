Mikami Risks Her Job to Perform a C-Section on a Woman Who Is DOA | Chicago Fire | NBC

Get to Know: Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal | Chicago Fire | NBC

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been delivering non-stop thrills, and you don't want to miss it.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (October 30, 2024)

Between squad changes and Windy City rescues, Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been delivering the heat, and viewers can't wait to see what happens next.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

Of course, the arrival of Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal has fueled fan excitement as Season 13 of Chicago Fire delivers more suspense and drama both in and outside Firehouse 51.

"Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics..." Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of Season 13. "It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before."

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below.

Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, October 30, 2024? Unfortunately not. But don't worry, Chi-Hards — new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return next week on NBC. "There's a kind of giddiness. There's a back-to-school feeling coming back and just getting the chance to do this again," Daniel Kyri — a.k.a 51 fan favorite Darren Ritter — told NBC Insider. "It's not lost on us how sort of rare this air kind of is. To be able to come back and tell these stories and to do it with people that you respect and you love working with. It truly has been one of the greatest honors of my life." RELATED: Chicago Fire Executive Producer Reveals Everything About Where the Show Is Filmed "We've got some new faces coming in Season 13," Kyri continued. "And there is some active clashing going on between characters that will leave our audience wondering who's right and who's wrong in these situations and interactions... So stay tuned for that because things get explosive."

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Is Chicago Fire Based on Real Life? The logline for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 6 ("Bird of Prey") — reads: "Severide gets wrapped up in an Illinois State Police investigation after discovering illegal guns on a call. A bird harasses Mouch on the apparatus floor. Kidd keeps an eye on Carver as his attitude worsens."

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appear Season 12 Episode 8 "All the Dark". Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC