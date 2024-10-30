Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (October 30, 2024)
Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been delivering non-stop thrills, and you don't want to miss it.
Between squad changes and Windy City rescues, Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been delivering the heat, and viewers can't wait to see what happens next.
Of course, the arrival of Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal has fueled fan excitement as Season 13 of Chicago Fire delivers more suspense and drama both in and outside Firehouse 51.
"Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics..." Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of Season 13. "It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before."
Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight, October 30, 2024?
Unfortunately not. But don't worry, Chi-Hards — new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return next week on NBC.
"There's a kind of giddiness. There's a back-to-school feeling coming back and just getting the chance to do this again," Daniel Kyri — a.k.a 51 fan favorite Darren Ritter — told NBC Insider. "It's not lost on us how sort of rare this air kind of is. To be able to come back and tell these stories and to do it with people that you respect and you love working with. It truly has been one of the greatest honors of my life."
"We've got some new faces coming in Season 13," Kyri continued. "And there is some active clashing going on between characters that will leave our audience wondering who's right and who's wrong in these situations and interactions... So stay tuned for that because things get explosive."
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock.
The logline for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 6 ("Bird of Prey") — reads: "Severide gets wrapped up in an Illinois State Police investigation after discovering illegal guns on a call. A bird harasses Mouch on the apparatus floor. Kidd keeps an eye on Carver as his attitude worsens."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Watch all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Whether you want to stream Chicago P.D. or Chicago Med or rewatch some of Firehouse 51's greatest moments, Peacock is the One Chicago hub.