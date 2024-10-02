Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (October 2, 2024)

One Chicago Wednesday Returns with New Faces | One Chicago | First Look | NBC

The Season 13 action is heating up, and you won't want to miss it.

Season 13 of Chicago Fire is bringing the heat.

"It's been an incredibly exciting beginning, and Dermot [Mulroney] arriving is part of that," Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 13 premiere. "Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics. But it is also like hitting a refresh button... It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before, so everybody's excited about that."

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below.

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (October 2, 2024) Yes! The logline for Season 13, Episode 2 ("Ride the Blade"), reads, "After Damon disobeys Kidd's orders on a call, he turns to Severide to protect him; Herrmann searches for the perfect scent to spice things up with Cindy." RELATED: Chicago Fire Executive Producer Reveals Everything About Where the Show Is Filmed "We've got some new faces coming in Season 13, and there is some active clashing going on between characters that will leave our audience wondering who's right and who's wrong in these situations and interactions...," Daniel Kyri — a.k.a Darren Ritter — told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 13 premiere. "To see how our characters either fall in line or kind of resist is going to provide some exciting heat this season for fans. So stay tuned for that because things get explosive."

Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 3 ("All Kinds of Crazy") — reads, "Severide and Van Meter investigate a fire at a family-owned restaurant; Pascal questions Kidd's leadership."

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC