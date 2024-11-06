Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (November 6, 2024)
Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been action-packed.
Between mysterious new firefighters and steamy drama, Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been jam-packed with action, and we're just getting started.
Dermot Mulroney has joined Firehouse 51 as its new chief, Dom Pascal, and his arrival has put the heat on many Chicago Fire fan favorites. As viewers peel back the layers to the mysterious Pascal, they've enjoyed some steamy Chicago Fire romances and thrilling Windy City rescues as the 51 firefighters continue to crush it. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have been doing a great job of holding down the fort amid this chapter of change, and needless to say, Chi-Hards are perched to see what happens next.
RELATED: Chicago Fire Executive Producer Reveals Everything About Where the Show Is Filmed
Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight, November 6, 2024?
Yes!
The logline for the episode — Season 13, Episode 6 ("Bird of Prey") — reads: "Severide gets wrapped up in an Illinois State Police investigation after discovering illegal guns on a call. A bird harasses Mouch on the apparatus floor. Kidd keeps an eye on Carver as his attitude worsens."
RELATED: About Chicago Fire Season 13 - Premiere Date, Cast, News
"Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics..." Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of Season 13. "It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before."
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock.
RELATED: Is Chicago Fire Based on Real Life?
The logline for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 7 ("Untouchable") — reads: "Pascal and Severide revisit the storage facility fire in hopes of uncovering new evidence; Cruz helps Mouch take his studying to the next level; Novak prepares a proposal for Chief Robinson for a whole blood program."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Watch all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Want to jump into an investigation on Chicago P.D. or dive into the medical madness of Chicago Med? Peacock has everything you need for the perfect One Chicago marathon.