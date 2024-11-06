Mikami Risks Her Job to Perform a C-Section on a Woman Who Is DOA | Chicago Fire | NBC

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (November 6, 2024)

Between mysterious new firefighters and steamy drama, Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been jam-packed with action, and we're just getting started.

Dermot Mulroney has joined Firehouse 51 as its new chief, Dom Pascal, and his arrival has put the heat on many Chicago Fire fan favorites. As viewers peel back the layers to the mysterious Pascal, they've enjoyed some steamy Chicago Fire romances and thrilling Windy City rescues as the 51 firefighters continue to crush it. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have been doing a great job of holding down the fort amid this chapter of change, and needless to say, Chi-Hards are perched to see what happens next.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, November 6, 2024? Yes! The logline for the episode — Season 13, Episode 6 ("Bird of Prey") — reads: "Severide gets wrapped up in an Illinois State Police investigation after discovering illegal guns on a call. A bird harasses Mouch on the apparatus floor. Kidd keeps an eye on Carver as his attitude worsens." RELATED: About Chicago Fire Season 13 - Premiere Date, Cast, News "Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics..." Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of Season 13. "It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before."

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Is Chicago Fire Based on Real Life? The logline for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 7 ("Untouchable") — reads: "Pascal and Severide revisit the storage facility fire in hopes of uncovering new evidence; Cruz helps Mouch take his studying to the next level; Novak prepares a proposal for Chief Robinson for a whole blood program."

