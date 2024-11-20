Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (November 20, 2024)

If NBC's Chicago Wednesday Cast Members Could Play Different Characters, Who Would They Choose?

The action of Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been firing off an all cylinders.

The fall finale of Chicago Fire Season 13 is here.

Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have been working hard to learn more about Firehouse 51's new chief, Dermot Mulroney's Dom Pascal. After coming in on a cloud of mystery, Firehouse 51 has been going through growing pains as they adjust to their new commander, but Fire has been delivering its hallmark chills and thrills along the way. Between high-stakes rescues, Chi-Hards have relished some steamy Firehouse 51 romances and learned more about some of the station's newer recruits. Between new characters shaking up dynamics, fan-favorite relationships thriving, and the white-knuckled calls these firefighters head on each shift, viewers can't wait to see what happens during the fall finale of Chicago Fire Season 13.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, November 20, 2024? Yes! The logline for the episode — Season 13, Episode 8 ("Quicksand") — reads: "Herrmann and Mouch prepare to take their officer exams; Cruz receives a chilling omen; Carver takes care of a dog after its owner is injured on a call." RELATED: Chicago Fire Executive Producer Reveals Everything About Where the Show Is Filmed "Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics..." Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider. "It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before."

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Is Chicago Fire Based on Real Life? "We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Firehouse 51 O.G. David Eigenberg told NBC Insider while looking back on his many years on Chicago Fire. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."

