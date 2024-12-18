Get details about when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return on NBC.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (December 18, 2024)

Dick Wolf never fails at cooking up some intense drama on Chicago Fire, but they've been genuinely upping the action ante on Season 13.

Firehouse 51 has been fearlessly handling whatever emergency comes their way — when that alarm blares, you can bet those firefighters are zooming. It certainly doesn't hurt that the crew has been navigating the recent arrival of a new commanding officer: Chief Dom Pascal, played by the iconic Dermot Mulroney. Pascal has been challenging the team, leading cherished fan favorites to face the heat for the first time in years. As Pascal marinates on what it means to join the 51 family, Chi-Hards have enjoyed gripping Season 13 storylines, a delightful combo of steamy romance and chilling rescue missions.

Weekly watchers have been forced to press pause on the Season 13 heat as the Chicago Fire midseason hiatus continues. Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 — and learn when all three One Chicago shows return — below.

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return Wednesday, January 8, at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. "We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Firehouse 51 fan favorite David Eigenberg told NBC Insider in November 2024. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."

