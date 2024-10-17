Howie Mandel Got Wispy "Blonde Bangs" That'll Make You Double Take (PICS)

Well, it's a look!

Reminiscent of Kelly Clarkson's wispy blonde hair, America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel decided to try out some yellow bangs, and it's... something. The famously bald comedian just posted a video of himself at a hair salon, and you have to see it to understand it, so keep scrolling.

Howie Mandel teases blonde bangs

With a few strands of blonde hair stuck to his head, Mandel filmed himself at a hair salon and asked the audience, "I’m at the hair salon and I’m gonna try, and I don’t know — I’m taking a little move. What do you think of bangs? Like blonde bangs? I don’t know I’m gonna get a shampoo and just even them out."

The bangs, if that's what they are, don't seem long enough to shampoo or trim, but we're excited to see where the look goes anyway. We have to assume Mandel is at the salon either to accompany someone or to get his facial hair touched up, as there is truly nothing to groom on his head.

Catching up with NBC Insider, the comedian and podcaster joked that his pre-bald flashback pictures do so well, “Because most of my hair right now is in my ears and my nose, so when I can display it outside of those orifices, it’s just special." Of embracing his style, he added, “Do I have a choice? How do you know I’m embracing it? I love turtles, and I think I look like a turtle.”

Mandel's granddaughter Abbey once tried to give him a kind of makeover, pouring Chia Pet seeds and water on his head in a video posted by Mandel. ''I'm gonna have full growth in 1-2 weeks, is that correct?'' he asked Abbey.

"No,'' she quipped. ''Well we'll see, it's gonna be great,'' the Deal or No Deal host said with a chuckle.

How Mandel is spending the AGT hiatus

In addition to salon trips and spending time with family, Mandel is making the most of his weeks off between seasons of the competition show by hanging out with his fellow Judges. He even welcomed Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum onto his podcast with a very special song.

In a May 2024 interview with Decider, Mandel revealed, "We genuinely enjoy each other and socialize outside and after and before the show. Simon spends a good portion of his time overseas, but Heidi, Sofia, and I see each other often and have a good time."