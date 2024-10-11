Howie Mandel Had a Song Written About Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum That Made Them Dance

America's Got Talent Season 19 recently reached an overwhelmingly satisfying conclusion, with singing janitor Richard Goodall taking home the $1 million prize and rightfully becoming an overnight cultural icon. However, just because Season 19 is over doesn't mean the Judges are sitting around twiddling their thumbs!

During an October 6 podcast appearance, Howie Mandel gave fellow Judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara the gift of a lifetime: A personalized theme song! Utilizing the talents of his friend, Sunny and the Black Pack, the real-life gal pals were shocked when Mandel revealed their custom song was not only super sweet and silly but also incorporated a lot of information about their respective careers.

The talented musician didn't let any aspects of the stars' lives remain uncovered. The song referenced everything from Vergara's much-publicized knee injury to Klum's iconic (and disturbing) 2022 Halloween costume!

The lyrics were spot-on, and the song's infectious beat had Klum and Vergara grooving to the music almost immediately! (As we all know, the world is always a better place when these two women are dancing.)

The look on Mandel's face said it all: he was proud to give this unique gift to his AGT co-stars. We wonder if he'll commission another song about Simon Cowell?

The bond between the America's Got Talent Judges is real

Longtime viewers know that the AGT crew is genuinely close, extending to their lives outside the show. In a May 2024 interview with Decider, Mandel described the real-life friendship between the four of them.

"We are real," he declared. "We genuinely enjoy each other and socialize outside and after and before the show. Simon spends a good portion of his time overseas, but Heidi, Sofia, and I see each other often and have a good time. We come from very different worlds and have very different business acumens, but we respect each other's opinions. We're just four really authentic people who speak their minds and have a lot of respect and love for each other."

Thankfully, fans don't have to worry about Mandel leaving AGT anytime soon. He's vowed to continue judging the show until the lights go off! In typical fashion, he peeled back the curtain on what he'd be doing if he wasn't judging the award-winning competition series.

"I will continue on AGT until they don't invite me to the party anymore," he explained. "I've been there 15 seasons and, before that, I was watching it right from the beginning. I love to be entertained, and I don't even have to understand what I'm looking at. I'm scrolling day and night and watching clips of things that aren't even in English. I'm fascinated by people showing up and doing stuff. The only difference between what I've been hired to do and what I love doing is they make me wear pants and they give me a paycheck. Otherwise, I'd just be sitting at home in my underpants, scrolling and watching the same stuff and judging it for myself."

Never change, Howie!