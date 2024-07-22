Fans Joke That Howie Mandel's Baby Granddaughter "Has Your Hair" in Precious New Video

The happy baby hit the high seas in an adorable clip posted by the America's Got Talent Judge.

Get ready to hit the high seas with Howie Mandel's youngest granddaughter in an adorable new video.

On July 21, the America's Got Talent Judge shared a clip of his granddaughter — who was born in January 2024 — giggling and all smiles as she sits on a boat sailing on the water. The video features the happy baby as she looks right at the camera, not only showing off her big smile, but also her big brown eyes.

The short is soundtracked to "Little Bitty Pretty One" by Thurston Harris, which only dials up the cuteness of the clip. Mandel simply captioned the video "#grandpa," and in the most liked comment right under his caption, a fan wrote: "She has your hair," jokingly pointing out how the little one has very little hair, looking similar to Mandel's signature bald head.

In January, Mandel celebrated the birth of his third grandchild by sharing a picture on Instagram of the newborn and her mom, Mandel's daughter, Riley Ehrlich. "My new beautiful granddaughter," the comedian wrote on the photo. The song he used for the post was "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder, a song the musician wrote about the birth of his own daughter Aisha.

The baby girl is the first child for Ehrlich, Howie's youngest daughter. His oldest, Jackleyn Shultz, is his Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast co-host, and the mother of his other two grandkids Abbey and Axel.

While on The Jennifer Hudson Show back in January, Mandel announced that he'd be welcoming another grandkid, but when the audience cheered he jokingly said, "Don’t applaud. She just turned 13, so we are not as excited as most. But she’s so popular." Riley is actually 32 years old.

"Grandchildren, had I known it was this good and this much fun, I would've done that first," he continued during his conversation with Jennifer Hudson. "To have a child, to have a baby, to have this bundle of joy, this love that I can't get enough of. And then to be able to give it back when it starts to smell."

Mandel is one of the Judges on America's Got Talent, which is currently in its successful 19th season. He is joined by fan-favorite Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Host Terry Crews. AGT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.