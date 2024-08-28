How to Get Tickets to an American Ninja Warrior Taping

Ninja Abby Clark Comes Back and Crushes the Course | American Ninja Warrior | NBC

The season has been a high-octane spectacle, as new and returning Ninjas tackled a revamped obstacle course. From their screens at home, fans witnessed heart-pounding moments and inspiring stories as competitors from all over the nation pushed their limits to claim that $1 million prize.

But what better way to weigh in on mind-boggling ANW races than attending a taping of ANW in person? It's definitely possible.

RELATED: The Winner of ANW Season 15 Was Revealed — and They Got the $1 Million

Read on, below, to learn how to get tickets to a taping of American Ninja Warrior.

How can I attend an American Ninja Warrior taping? Interested audience members can apply to attend a taping of ANW by visiting the On Camera Audiences website, a popular destination for applying to America's Got Talent and more NBC reality competitions. While filming for ANW Season 16 has concluded, interested fans can sign up to be notified when tickets are available for Season 17 filming.

Are tickets to watch American Ninja Warrior free? ANW fans will be pumped to hear that tickets to watch a taping are free! Once the ANW taping tickets are released, they’re available on a first-come, first-served basis. RELATED: Where to Watch American Ninja Warrior on NBC “[American Ninja Warrior] is a unique competition that it is about the people and the stories and it has a lot of unique characteristics," ANW producer Arthur Smith told Deadline. "Where else do you have athletes rooting for each other? Where else do you have women and men competing on the same course? We have a community and there’s so many positive values."

Where is American Ninja Warrior filmed? Season 17 will be filming exclusively in Las Vegas. In past seasons, parts of the show were also filmed in Los Angeles. Tapings for American Ninja Warrior last several hours from the audience's arrival time. RELATED: Vance Walker Talks His "Insane" Total Victory on ANW Season 15

