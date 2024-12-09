Hoda Kotb and Her Oldest Daughter Haley Reunited with Kathie Lee (PICS)

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

It's a full-circle moment for the former co-hosts!

It was a TODAY reunion at MetLife Stadium over the weekend!

On December 8, Hoda Kotb peeled back the curtain on how she spent her Sunday afternoon: Taking in a New York Giants game. However, Kotb's NFL fanhood isn't the story here, it's that the day of football also doubled as an unexpected reunion with former TODAY co-host Kathie Lee Gifford. Take a look at Kotb's adorable Instagram carousel for all the details.

“@nygiants and @saints great day @metlifestadium,” Kotb said in a caption.

What a fantastic reunion between old friends!

Kotb's oldest daughter, Haley, attended the game alongside her mom and looked so happy to be caught in an impromptu photo op with Gifford and her family. As usual, Kotb was her usual smiling and joyful self. It's just one of many things fans will miss when Kotb wraps up her TODAY duties in January.

RELATED: Young Hoda Kotb Is Unrecognizable with Huge Fluffy '80s Hair and a Southern Accent

Gifford's family was part of the Giants' pre-game festivities and we're so happy that Kotb and Haley were there to witness the big moment.

(Unfortunately, it didn't work out too well for the home team — they lost to the Saints after their game-tying field goal was blocked as time expired!)

Gifford and Kotb co-hosted the fourth hour of TODAY for more than a decade together from 2008 to 2019, giving viewers an endless stream of unforgettable memories along the way. It's been six years since Gifford announced her TODAY departure in an emotional on-air moment, and we still think about how she made sure to mention how much Kotb meant to her!

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on TODAY, Friday, April 5, 2019 Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"I thought I would stay one year," Gifford explained. "Something happened along the way — fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess. We're going to be friends for the rest of our lives. I'm grateful to God for you."

Kotb obviously felt the same way.

"The minute you stepped into my life with both feet, everything changed," she memorably told Gifford.

Katie Lee Gifford reacts to Hoda Kotb's impending TODAY departure

Along with the rest of the entertainment world, Gifford reacted to Kotb's stunning announcement with a wonderful message of appreciation to her friend. In a September 27 social media post, Gifford called the news "bittersweet."

Bittersweet news as my dear friend @hodakotb steps away from the Today Show. Her warmth, laughter, and incredible spirit have brightened our mornings and touched countless hearts. Here's to new adventures! ð¥ pic.twitter.com/7dBdsmYamC — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) September 27, 2024

"Bittersweet news as my dear friend @hodakotb steps away from the Today Show," she wrote. "Her warmth, laughter, and incredible spirit have brightened our mornings and touched countless hearts. Here's to new adventures!"

Kotb's last day on TODAY is Friday, January 10, 2025. Craig Melvin, babysitter extraordinaire, will replace her in the co-anchor chair and will sit next to Savannah Guthrie beginning January 13.