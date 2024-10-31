The AGT Judge celebrated the opening of Crazy Pizza NYC with the 20-year-old by her side.

Heidi Klum and Her Daughter Leni Look Like Twins Partying at Her New Pizza Shop

America's Got Talent Judge Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum had the ultimate pizza party, celebrating the almost-opening of Klum's very own joint in NYC.

The pair showed off their matching smiles and bright eyes as they snacked on delicious treats at the new Lafayette Street location of Crazy Pizza NYC, which officially opens November 6. Klum is a partner and investor in the New York City locale of the chain.

Heidi and Leni take a bite out of their new business

"You know what this pizza is? It's crazy!" the Klum gals tell the camera in a cute video from the evening. The German supermodel also shared a bunch of pictures from the event in a slideshow. You can watch here.

"Thank you to all my new partners, family, and friends for coming out to celebrate the first of many Crazy Pizza’s in the USA ❤️🍕❤️ @crazypizza.nyc" wrote Heidi Klum.

In another post, Heidi Klum wrote, "I am excited to announce that I partnered with @briatoreflavio and Team with @crazypizza.nyc 🍕 We hope to see you there sooooon 😘." Flavio Briatore is an Italian businessman and is Leni Klum's biological father, from a brief relationship before she was born; Leni Klum was raised by Heidi Klum and her ex-husband, Seal.

Crazy Pizza has locations all over the world, and, as is fitting for an AGT Judge, serves dinner and a show.

"At Crazy Pizza New York City, prepare to be captivated by our signature spinning pizza show. Our expert pizzaiolos perform the art of pizza-making with finesse, tossing dough high into the air," per the company's website. "As the pizzas soar and spin, the energy of New York City blends with the rhythm of Italian classics, creating a lively and engaging dining spectacle. This unique and theatrical presentation adds excitement to your meal."

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

Leni Klum is an NYC girl

Having a pizza shop in the city gives Heidi Klum another excuse to visit New York, where her daughter just happens to live.

"New York is kind of our home away from home. We’ve always been in New York filming and shooting and my daughter knows New York very well, so it’s not like going to a new place she’s never been before. So, I think she’ll do OK with the city," she said in an interview with Talent Recap. Especially now that she's got a favorite pizza spot.