Everything to Know About Mr. Throwback Star Adam Pally

You've seen him as a Stormtrooper with poor aim and as a good-hearted deputy looking out for an extraterrestrial hedgehog. Now, get ready to see Adam Pally as a down-on-his-luck memorabilia salesman looking to get an assist from NBA legend Steph Curry in the new comedy series Mr. Throwback, which debuts on Peacock later this week.

Taking the form of an Office-style mockumentary, the comedy follows NBA All-Star and Team USA Olympian Curry, who reunites with a fictional middle school friend by the name of Danny Grossman (Pally) after decades apart. During their middle school days, Danny was an ace basketball player, but has since fallen on hard times. Taking pity on his old teammate, Curry convinces a less-than-enthusiastic documentary crew to chronicle Grossman's life instead of his own. Hijinks invariably ensue.

Mr. Throwback Star Adam Pally's Acting History

A native of Livingston, New Jersey and a graduate of New York's New School, Pally is trained in sketch comedy, having been a member of the legendary Upright Citizens Brigade since 2003. His onscreen career began in the late 2000s with minor roles in Californication and Taking Woodstock. His breakthrough project came via the sitcom Happy Endings, in which Pally played the character of Max Blum across the show's three-season run between 2011 and 2013.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the Cast & Characters of Peacock's Mr. Throwback

In the years since, Pally has gone on to appear in everything from Iron Man 3 and and BoJack Horseman to Sonic the Hedgehog and The Mandalorian. While his foray into the Star Wars universe was brief and nearly anonymous, Pally gained plenty of recognition for his portrayal as the member of an incompetent Scout Trooper duo (the second one was played by Saturday Night Live vet Jason Sudeikis).

He currently enjoys a recurring gig as Tom Wachowski's lovable Green Hills deputy, Wade Whipple, in the Sonic franchise, recently reprising the role for the Knuckles-centric limited series.

Is Adam Pally Married? Does He Have a Family? Yes. Pally has been married to his wife, Daniella Liben, since 2008. Liben has made a name for herself in business and entrepreneurship, founding the New Jersey boutique Ruby. The couple have three children: two sons (Cole and Drake) and one daughter (Georgia Grace). “I haven’t slept in 11 years,” he joked during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson show last year.

When Does Mr. Throwback Premiere on Peacock?

Lucy (Tien Tran) and Danny (Adam Pally) on Mr. Throwback Episode 106. Photo: Chuck Hodes/Peacock

Comprised of six 30-minute episodes, Mr. Throwback will exclusively premiere on Peacock on Thursday, August 8.

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!