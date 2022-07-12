Main Content

Adam Pally Reveals The One Activity He'd Be Scared To Try On '101 Places To Party Before You Die'

07/12/22
Co-hosts Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus spoke with Access Hollywood on location while filming "101 Places To Party Before You Die" in Maui, Hawaii and shared about what fans can expect to see in the new series. Adam also reveals the one stunt he would fear trying out on the travel series! "101 Places To Party Before You Die" premieres Thursday, July 14 at 10:30 PM on truTV. (Production Assistance provided by truTV)

