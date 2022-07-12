Also available on the nbc app

Co-hosts Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus spoke with Access Hollywood on location while filming "101 Places To Party Before You Die" in Maui, Hawaii and shared about what fans can expect to see in the new series. Adam also reveals the one stunt he would fear trying out on the travel series! "101 Places To Party Before You Die" premieres Thursday, July 14 at 10:30 PM on truTV. (Production Assistance provided by truTV)

Appearing: Mario Lopez Kit Hoover Scott Evans Zuri Hall

S2022 E0 6 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution