Mr. Throwback: First Episode of Stephen Curry Comedy Airing on NBC Next Month

NBC will hit the basketball court next month with an exclusive broadcast presentation of Mr. Throwback's pilot episode, the network announced today.

Taking the form of an Office-style mockumentary, the Peacock original series (watch all six episodes here) stars NBA All-Star Stephen Curry as a fictional version of himself, who reunites with a middle school peer named Danny Grossman (Sonic the Hedgehog's Adam Pally). Danny, now a memorabilia dealer, has fallen on some hard times and needs his old teammate's help.

"The stuff to us that seemed like a richer area to dig into was the behind the scenes, what happens when he's not on the court, who are the people around him when he is not on the court, who is his team?" Matthew Libman — who created the project with fellow Happy Endings alumni, David Caspe and Daniel Libman — explained during an interview with NBC Insider. "And becoming part of his team seemed rife for generating more story. So that's what we tried to lean into while still being very aware of who he is and what he does for his main job."

Since its debut on Peacock this month, the show has received widespread critical praise and currently holds a fresh score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live) and Adyen Mayeri (Killing It) round out the cast. Recurring guest stars include Tracy Letts (Ford v Ferrari), Layla Scalisi (When Sharks Attack), Tien Tran (Candyman), and Rich Sommer (GLOW).

When will Steph Curry's Mr. Throwback air on NBC? The first episode of Mr. Throwback will make its broadcast debut on NBC Thursday, September 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Mr. Throwback Right Now

All six episodes of Mr. Throwback are now streaming exclusively on Peacock. Wet Hot American Summer director David Wain helmed the entire season and serves as an executive producer with Curry, Pally, Caspe, the Libmans, and Erick Peyton.

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!