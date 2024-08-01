Mr. Throwback: How to Watch Steph Curry's New Comedy Series on Peacock

It's the NBA All-Star like you've never seen him before!

Last week, Peacock debuted the official trailer for Mr. Throwback, an upcoming mockumentary series starring real-life NBA All-Star Steph Curry and Adam Pally.

Molded in the vein of The Office, Modern Family, and just a little bit of Borat, the show follows Curry as he reunites with a former — and fictional — middle school classmate by the name of Danny Grossman (Pally). In the years since they last saw one another, Curry has carved out a place for himself in sports history, while Grossman has become a shabby dealer of memorabilia.

How to Watch Mr. Throwback? Comprised of six 30-minute episodes, Mr. Throwback will exclusively premiere on Peacock next Thursday, August 8.

David Wain, director of Wet Hot American Summer and A Futile and Stupid Gesture, helmed all six installments and serves as executive producer with Erick Peyton. The project hails from writers and executive producers David Caspe (creator of Happy Endings), Matthew Libman, and Daniel Libman.

What Is Mr. Throwback About?

Mr. Throwback centers around Grossman, a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer seeking redemption from his sixth-grade basketball teammate, a somewhat fictionalized version of Curry. Taking pity on his former peer on the court, the NBA legend insists that the documentary team chronicling his own life start following Danny around instead. What Curry doesn't know is the real reason for Grossman's sudden return.

"I was excited to step into the world of scripted comedy with Mr. Throwback, a story with love for family and friends at its center," Curry, who serves as an executive producer with Pally, said in a recent statement. "I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before, and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series. I am honored to have joined the hilarious Adam, Ego, Ayden and the producing team of David Caspe, Matthew Libman, Daniel Libman and David Wain to create this series along with Erick Peyton steering the ship at Unanimous Media."

Who Stars in Mr. Throwback?

Kimberly (Ego Nwodim), Stephen Curry and Danny (Adam Pally) on Mr. Throwback Episode 106. Photo: David Moir/Peacock

Mr. Throwback stars Curry alongside Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), and Adyen Mayeri (Killing It). Recurring guest stars include Tracy Letts (Ford v Ferrari), Layla Scalisi (When Sharks Attack), Tien Tran (Candyman), and Rich Sommer (GLOW).

