Steph Curry Dunked a Squash in a Random Object Shootout with Denzel Washington

The Team USA basketball star made a surprise appearance in this clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Denzel Washington, Jimmy Fallon, and Steph Curry proved they all got game in this classic The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon clip.

When Washington appeared on The Tonight Show in November 2017, Fallon challenged him to a basketball game where they had to shoot hoops with random objects. But, sensing defeat in the absurd tournament, Fallon brought out the big guns: Golden State Warriors star and Team USA 2024 player Curry.

A basketball net and backboard were set up on The Tonight Show stage, along with two tables filled with the items they would trying to score points with.

"The objects we're shooting tonight are a butternut squash, an official skateboard of Roman J. Israel, Esq, a bowl of cranberry sauce — the one with the berries, not the one from the can," Fallon informed Washington and Curry. "And a file full of legal documents, because it's from the movie, you see."

"And the moneyball, this is worth two points: A VHS copy of the classic Spike Lee He Got Game starring Denzel Washington," Fallon continued, showing off a tape of the 1998 sports drama.

Fallon went first, trying to throw a butternut squash into the basket. He missed, as did Washington. Neither of them could get the skateboards into the hoop either, though the bowls of cranberry sauce were a little more successful with pieces of the broken bowl going into the basket.

When it came to the legal documents, Fallon was able to aim the file right into the basket. Washington threw his documents into the net afterward, landing on top of Fallon's.

After Washington took his victory lap, Fallon said that he'd hurt his wrist on the last throw.

"I think I'm going to need someone to take my next shot, Fallon said. And that's when he welcomed his replacement: Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry, who was met with a roar from the audience upon walking out.

Stephen Curry, Denzel Washington, Jimmy Fallon during "Random Object Shootout" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon onNovember 22, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

"What did y'all do to the basket though?" joked Curry, as he prepared to throw his own butternut squash.

"That's a long story," said Fallon. Curry easily — and unsurprisingly — sunk the squash into the basket, adding to the pile of items hanging in the net.

Steph Curry makes his Olympics debut in Paris

Steph Curry is playing on the Team USA basketball team for the first time. According to the Olympics website, Curry did not play at the 2016 Rio Olympics "due to an injury ahead of the Games and he opted out of Tokyo 2020, telling the New York Times that 'it just wasn’t right for me.'"

At the upcoming Paris Olympics, the U.S. men's basketball team, led by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Curry, are looking to bring home its 17th gold medal. The Olympics 5x5 Men’s Basketball Tournament begins Saturday, July 27.

Curry also co-stars with Adam Pally and Saturday Night Live's Ego Nwodim in the Peacock original comedy Mr. Throwback, premiering August 8, 2024.