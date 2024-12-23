Stephen Sanchez and Kodi Lee Perform "Until I Found You" | Finale | AGT: Fantasy League 2024 | NBC

The AGT Season 12 winner has performed Mariah Carey's Christmas classic more than once.

Darci Lynne Belting "All I Want for Christmas Is You" A Cappella Is Remarkable

Mariah Carey is not an easy artist to cover, but Darci Lynne was up for the challenge. In fact, be ready to be blown away by her stunning cover of one of the most popular holiday songs of all time, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Read on to learn about the singing ventriloquist’s multiple versions of Carey’s classic Christmas song that kicks off the holiday season, including one with her puppet Petunia.

Darci Lynne’s a cappella cover of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” would make Mariah Carey proud

Darci Lynne Farmer attends the premiere of "Reagan" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, August 20, 2024; Mariah Carey attends the 2024 Fresh Air Fund Spring Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2024. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images; Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The America's Got Talent Season 12 champion absolutely wowed when she sang an a cappella version of Carey’s 1994 holiday hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Dressed casually in grey sweatpants and white tank top, Lynne, 20, grabbed a pool cue and used it as a “microphone” as she belted out the universally known lyrics with her own unique twist. The video was recorded in December 2021 and Lynne’s fans continue to be stunned.

“Those runs were so CLEAN!!” one fan commented on TikTok, while another added, “10 out of 10."

Watch Lynne’s remarkable cover of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” here.

Darci Lynne covered “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with her ventriloquist mastery

Darci Lynne on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Episode 104. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In another cover of Carey’s Christmas classic, the Oklahoma native sang “All I want for Christmas Is You” with her puppet Petunia, bouncing back and forth between lines of the song.

As Lynne sings the opening lyrics of “I don’t want a lot for Christmas,” she then hands the mic over to Petunia to belt out, “There is just one thing I need."

Petunia is one of the puppets Lynne performed with on America’s Got Talent at just 12 years old, first wowing the Judges with her ventriloquism cover of George Gerswin’s “Summertime.”

Watch Lynne sing “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with her bunny puppet Petunia here.

Darci Lynne has a growing catalog of impressive a cappella Christmas covers

Darci Lynne performs during Season 1 Episode 6 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Without any instrumentals, Lynne has covered several Christmas songs, including “Santa Baby” with her old lady puppet Edna and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” with her colorful mouse puppet Oscar in 2024. She also sang a fun cover of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and a gorgeous version of “White Christmas,” impressing fans once again with her wide-ranging voice.

Lynne’s love of the holiday season and the music that comes with it was delightfully on display during NBC’s 2018 special, Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, which featured festive musical performances with her many puppet friends.

