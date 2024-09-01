Remember when "Rollisi" tied the knot and shocked the squad on Law & Order: SVU?

Carisi & Rollins Had the Most Romantic Kiss at a Bar After Their Surprise Wedding

Few Law & Order: Special Victims Unit love stories compare to Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Rollins' (Kelli Giddish). Over the course of several seasons, fans watched their friendship in the squad room go from a will-they-won't-they dynamic to, eventually, literal wedding bells.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

Their nuptials took place in Season 24, specifically the midseason finale. The ceremony was actually a surprise— and it ended with a seriously sweet bar kiss. See details, below, on this rare-for-SVU romantic moment.

Rollins and Carisi's courthouse wedding surprised the SVU squad

Season 24, Episode 9 ("And a Trauma in a Pear Tree") kicked off with Benson, Sgt. Fin (Ice T), and Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) getting a text from Carisi that the squad needed to meet him at the courthouse pronto. The detectives assumed this was about a pending serial rapist case, but when they arrived at the courthouse, they found a judge standing with Carisi. Why would a judge be a part of this informal powwow?

Turns out, the meeting had nothing to do with the case at hand. All was revealed when Rollins walked in wearing a stunning wedding gown. This was a surprise wedding!

RELATED: All the Details From Rollins and Carisi's Marriage Ceremony on SVU

"Carisi and I were talking," Rollins said. "And we realized that marriage is a lot like a crime. We have a motive, opportunity..."

"I figured all we needed were the witnesses," Carisi told the squad.

"We didn't want to do this without any of you here," Rollins explained, prompting Benson to become teary-eyed.

"You going to start crying already, Liv?" Fin teased as the ceremony began.

Rollins and Carisi's ceremony was short and sweet as they swapped vows surrounded by their SVU pals. It was a casual yet intimate affair, perfect for a down-to-earth couple like Rollins and Carisi. Later at a reception in what looked like a chic bar, they shared a swoon-worthy kiss as husband and wife. Watch for yourself in the video, below:

Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) on Law and Order SVU. Photo: NBC

RELATED: A Look Back at Rollins and Carisi's Heartwarming SVU Love Story

This wasn't the only bombshell revealed in the Season 24 midseason finale. Fans remember this was when Rollins also announced she was leaving the SVU squad to become a professor. So fans shed both happy and sad tears while watching this one!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 on Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.