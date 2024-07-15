Baby John Legend Looks Just Like His Youngest Son Wren in Uncanny Throwback (PICS)

The Voice Coach's wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared the most precious baby photo of her husband from 1978.

On July 13 Chrissy Teigen recently posted the sweetest baby photo of her husband, The Voice Coach John Legend, alongside pictures of their sweet 1-year-old son, Wren. To say baby Legend (who was born on December 28, 1978) and baby Wren look similar is an understatement — the two look exactly the same!

"I mean this is the same baby no!?!?" Teigen captioned while tagging her husband.

"I think it's safe to say I am the father," Legend replied.

Little Wren has been sending fans into a frenzy with his overwhelming cuteness in recent months, whether the little dude is proudly showing off his new teeth or taking in the sights and sounds of a museum while sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Legend's entire family — he an Teigen also share kids Luna, 8, Miles, 6, and Esti, 1 — is amazingly photogenic, and fans can't get enough of these constant family updates from Mom and Dad!

John Legend returns to The Voice for Season 27

While Legend will be conspicuous by his absence this upcoming fall on NBC, the star will make his long-awaited return to The Voice in Season 27 alongside Michael Buble, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine.

Of course, that means fans of the multi-Grammy-winning artist will still be a treated to a star-studded Coaching lineup for the upcoming Season 26, scheduled to premiere this fall on NBC. Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg will handle Coaching duties as Legend finishes his touring (and adorable family) obligations.

John Legend appears in The Voice Season 25 Episode 9. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

McEntire will look to score back-to-back aeason victories and clinch her second Voice title overall — something that Legend knows all too well is easier said than done. Legend has only one Voice title under his belt, a Season 16 victory that also marked his first appearance as a Coach on the show.

One of Legend's most iconic moments on The Voice happened when Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon was crowned champion — Legend bolted up out of his chair to celebrate as soon as her name was announced.

In a 2019 interview with Billboard, Jarmon revealed what that moment meant to her — and she credits it all to Legend!

"I was so excited to see John running up to the stage, how excited he was," she confessed. "It was such a magical moment."