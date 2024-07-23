AGT Gears up for the Paris Olympics with Terry Crews Carrying a Special Torch

The Paris Olympics made their way to the AGT stage with Terry Crews introducing two athletes who will represent Team USA.

It’s fitting that America’s Got Talent has more Golden Buzzers in Season 19 as it happens to fall in the year that NBC and Peacock are playing home to the 2024 Paris Olympics, where top athletes will shoot their shot at a gold medal for Team USA.

While America’s Got Talent sees people compete for a chance at excellence in the entertainment industry, the Olympics gives athletes a chance to achieve similar world-renowned status in the world of sports. Given the obvious similarities, the final episode of Auditions for Season 19 made sure to draw that comparison with an opening that saw host Terry Crews pay homage to the Olympic games and honor a couple of athletes who will be trying to bring glory to Team USA this year.

What did the AGT do for the 2024 Olympics?

Terry Crews carries the Olympic Torch during America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

The show opened with shots of various people running what appeared to be the Olympic Torch from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, only for it to end up at the AGT stage in the hands of Crews, who dabbles in athletics himself. He brought it inside and ceremoniously used it to kick off the night of performances by symbolically hitting the Golden Buzzer. However, that wasn’t the only Golden Buzzer hit of the episode’s intro.

Who are Sarah Hughes and Kelly Cheng of Team USA?

Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes of USA celebrate with their medals during the medal ceremony for the Women's Beach Volleyball World Championship Final. Photo: Essene Hernandez/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Terry Crews did what he does best, fire up the crowd. This time, though, he had a little help thanks to some special guests in the audience.

“Today is the last day of our Auditions and then on Friday, the Olympics begin on NBC and Peacock,” he said. “We have some very special guests in the house, we have Olympic athletes Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng. They are headed to Paris to represent Team USA in beach volleyball. Going for the Gold, y’all!”

With that, he invited the duo up on stage to press the Golden Buzzer and show everyone how to go for the gold.

The two Olympians began playing beach volleyball when they were in high school and earned the nickname Cardinal Gold in college thanks to their hair color and winning record. However, they experienced a sort of friend breakup and competed with other partners in 2018. Luckily for Team USA, they got back together in time to compete in the Tokyo Games in 2021. Now, they’re ready to go all the way to the greatest beach volleyball competition in the world once again in Paris. Currently, they’re in great form and are very real contenders to take home the gold.

"We have really good chemistry. Our styles of play complement each other really well," Cheng told Olympics.com. "We're both at the same stages of life and on the same page with a lot of things. And I think that's just helped us fight hard together and fight for each other on and off the court, which I think is really important."

Because of their world-class athlete status, they were very much welcome and at home on the AGT stage.

“It just so happens that this is the year of the Olympics and we have more Gold on this season than we have ever had before,” Howie Mandel stated after the ladies collected their high fives from Simon Cowell and the other Judges.

Now is a good time to catch up on the world’s best with America’s Got Talent and The 2020 Paris Olympics on Peacock and NBC.