Adam Levine's Falsetto Voice Is Next-Level High Singing This Beatles Classic

In 2007, The Voice Season 27 Coach Adam Levine and his fellow Maroon 5 member Jesse Carmichael went on the Howard Stern Show and performed a lesser-known Beatles song, "Don't Let Me Down," both playing guitar. It's a simple song but an effective one that showcases the two musicians' ease with pop music. It also provides an opportunity for Levine to use his famous falsetto, the upper register of his voice that's become his signature. Check it out below.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Adam Levine Says His Daughters Are "Historians" When It Comes to Maroon 5's Music

What to know about "Don't Let Me Down" by The Beatles

Released in 1969, the song is a love letter from John Lennon to Yoko Ono, but a bit of a tortured plea as well. A decade later, Paul McCartney gave insight into its meaning. “It was a very tense period. John was with Yoko and had escalated to heroin and all the accompanying paranoias, and he was putting himself out on a limb. I think that as much as it excited and amused him, at the same time it secretly terrified him. So ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ was a genuine plea," he said, per Rolling Stone.

The lyrics to "Don't Let Me Down" by The Beatles

Don't let me down

Don't let me down

Don't let me down

Don't let me down

Nobody ever loved me like she does

Ooh, she does

Yes, she does

And if somebody loved like she do me

Ooh, she do me

Yes, she does

Don't let me down

Don't let me down

Don't let me down

Don't let me down

I'm in love for the first time

Don't you know it's gonna last?

It's a love that lasts forever

It's a love that has no past

Don't let me down

Don't let me down (ooh)

Don't let me down

Don't let me down

And from the first time that she really done me

Ooh, she done me

She, done me good

I guess nobody ever really done me

Ooh, she done me

She, done me good

Don't let me down, hey

Don't let me down (hee-hee)

Don't let me down

Please (ow!)

(Ow!) Don't let me down

(Ow!) Don't let me down

(Can you dig it?) Don't let me down

RELATED: Let Adam Levine's Tender, Peaceful Cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday" Soothe You