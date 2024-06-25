Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Adam Levine's Falsetto Voice Is Next-Level High Singing This Beatles Classic
The Maroon 5 frontman and Season 27 The Voice Coach gave this Beatles tune a new spin.
In 2007, The Voice Season 27 Coach Adam Levine and his fellow Maroon 5 member Jesse Carmichael went on the Howard Stern Show and performed a lesser-known Beatles song, "Don't Let Me Down," both playing guitar. It's a simple song but an effective one that showcases the two musicians' ease with pop music. It also provides an opportunity for Levine to use his famous falsetto, the upper register of his voice that's become his signature. Check it out below.
What to know about "Don't Let Me Down" by The Beatles
Released in 1969, the song is a love letter from John Lennon to Yoko Ono, but a bit of a tortured plea as well. A decade later, Paul McCartney gave insight into its meaning. “It was a very tense period. John was with Yoko and had escalated to heroin and all the accompanying paranoias, and he was putting himself out on a limb. I think that as much as it excited and amused him, at the same time it secretly terrified him. So ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ was a genuine plea," he said, per Rolling Stone.
The lyrics to "Don't Let Me Down" by The Beatles
Don't let me down
Don't let me down
Don't let me down
Don't let me down
Nobody ever loved me like she does
Ooh, she does
Yes, she does
And if somebody loved like she do me
Ooh, she do me
Yes, she does
Don't let me down
Don't let me down
Don't let me down
Don't let me down
I'm in love for the first time
Don't you know it's gonna last?
It's a love that lasts forever
It's a love that has no past
Don't let me down
Don't let me down (ooh)
Don't let me down
Don't let me down
And from the first time that she really done me
Ooh, she done me
She, done me good
I guess nobody ever really done me
Ooh, she done me
She, done me good
Don't let me down, hey
Don't let me down (hee-hee)
Don't let me down
Please (ow!)
(Ow!) Don't let me down
(Ow!) Don't let me down
(Can you dig it?) Don't let me down
