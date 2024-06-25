NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider The Voice

Adam Levine's Falsetto Voice Is Next-Level High Singing This Beatles Classic

The Maroon 5 frontman and Season 27 The Voice Coach gave this Beatles tune a new spin.

By Elizabeth Logan
Outtakes: Kelly Clarkson Reacts to Finding Out Maroon 5 Wrote "Since U Been Gone"
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
1:30
Full Episode
Outtakes: Kelly Clarkson Reacts to Finding Out Maroon 5 Wrote "Since U Been Gone"
Video thumbnail
0:42
Full Episode
We Read Your Comments and We're Bringing Adam Levine Back | The Voice | NBC
Video thumbnail
19:35
Web Exclusive
The Best Performances from Season 25 Winner Asher HaVon | The Voice | NBC

In 2007, The Voice Season 27 Coach Adam Levine and his fellow Maroon 5 member Jesse Carmichael went on the Howard Stern Show and performed a lesser-known Beatles song, "Don't Let Me Down," both playing guitar. It's a simple song but an effective one that showcases the two musicians' ease with pop music. It also provides an opportunity for Levine to use his famous falsetto, the upper register of his voice that's become his signature. Check it out below.

How to Watch

Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock. 

RELATED: Adam Levine Says His Daughters Are "Historians" When It Comes to Maroon 5's Music

What to know about "Don't Let Me Down" by The Beatles

Released in 1969, the song is a love letter from John Lennon to Yoko Ono, but a bit of a tortured plea as well. A decade later, Paul McCartney gave insight into its meaning. “It was a very tense period. John was with Yoko and had escalated to heroin and all the accompanying paranoias, and he was putting himself out on a limb. I think that as much as it excited and amused him, at the same time it secretly terrified him. So ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ was a genuine plea," he said, per Rolling Stone.

The lyrics to "Don't Let Me Down" by The Beatles

Don't let me down
Don't let me down
Don't let me down
Don't let me down

Nobody ever loved me like she does
Ooh, she does
Yes, she does
And if somebody loved like she do me
Ooh, she do me
Yes, she does

Don't let me down
Don't let me down
Don't let me down
Don't let me down

I'm in love for the first time
Don't you know it's gonna last?
It's a love that lasts forever
It's a love that has no past

Don't let me down
Don't let me down (ooh)
Don't let me down
Don't let me down

And from the first time that she really done me
Ooh, she done me
She, done me good
I guess nobody ever really done me
Ooh, she done me
She, done me good

Don't let me down, hey
Don't let me down (hee-hee)
Don't let me down
Please (ow!)
(Ow!) Don't let me down
(Ow!) Don't let me down
(Can you dig it?) Don't let me down

RELATED: Let Adam Levine's Tender, Peaceful Cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday" Soothe You

Read more about:

Related Stories