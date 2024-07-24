Adam Levine's Amazing "Lost Stars" Duet with Keira Knightley Is So Underrated

John Owen Lowe on Trolling Dad Rob Lowe on Social Media and Working Together on Unstable

The 2013 film Begin Again marked Adam Levine's first foray into the world of feature films. His acting debut involved him sharing many scenes with the uber-talented Keira Knightley — including an unforgettable duet performance of the original song, "Lost Stars."

Who knew Knightley could sing so well? Talk about an unexpected surprise. Her soft vocals perfectly complemented Levine's hypnotizing rhythmic guitar skills.

Watch Keira Knightley and Adam Levine's inspirational duet here.

Levine's acting debut went extremely well, especially in the eyes of his co-star. In a 2014 interview with the Associated Press, Knightley had nothing but wonderful things to say about the longtime Voice Coach.

"He's so confident, and he's such a natural entertainer, and he's very comfortable on camera because he does that show and he's made lots of music videos," Knightley revealed. "He kept claiming he didn't know what he was doing, but it looked like he knew exactly what he was doing to me."

For Levine, it was an opportunity he simply couldn't pass up.

"I knew that I would try doing it," he said. "Because of the other wonderful things that have happened in my life and my career, I'd been given the opportunity to try it. I thought to myself, 'Well, I'm going to try it. I'm not going to not try it.'"

Levine returns to The Voice after a lengthy absence for Season 26, premiering this fall on NBC.

Here's everything you need to know about "Lost Stars"

An original song written by Levine for the 2013 musical-comedy Begin Again, the track played an important role in the movie's plot and helped propel both "Lost Stars" and Begin Again to modest commercial success.

Longtime fans of The Voice remember Levine famously performing the song alongside Team Adam singer, Matt McAndrew, during the Season 7 finale.

While other made-for-film tracks like "Shallow" from A Star Has Born became huge critical and commercial hits, "Lost Stars" remains an underrated classic from Levine's extensive melodic pop catalog. Although it barely cracked the top 100 on Billboard's Hot 100, the track received well-deserved recognition as a 2015 Academy Award nominee in the category of Best Original Song.

Adam Levine returns to The Voice

The Voice fans will be treated to Levine's musical talents once again when he makes his return to the competition series for Season 27.

The news was announced in June, with the Maroon 5 frontman serving as a Coach alongside John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini. Levine was an original Coach of the show when it first began in Season 1, with him remaining in his big chair until 2019. He won the show three different times: Season 1 with Javier Colon, Season 5 with Tessanne Chin, and Season 9 with Jordan Smith.

In July, Levine shared his first-ever pic from set with Legend, Bublé, and Ballerini.

"First week of taping Season 27 of @nbcthevoice with these three is done, love them, it's great to be back! #S27 #Spring2025,” Levine said.