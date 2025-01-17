The Best Performances from Season 26 Runner-Up Shye | The Voice | NBC

From platinum blonde to completely buzzed off, The Voice Coach has rocked a ton of fun styles over the years.

17 Pics of Adam Levine’s Different Hairstyles on The Voice from Season 1 to Now

As a Coach for the first 16 seasons of The Voice, Adam Levine has gone through a number of style transformations, specifically with his hair. While the Maroon 5 frontman certainly has a few signature looks, he's not afraid to experiment every once in a while.

In fact, when he dyed his hair bleach blonde over a decade ago, he told E! News he didn’t really think much about it. “I wanted to do something crazy. I don't know why I did it,” he said in 2014. “I really couldn't tell you logically there was a reason. I just wanted to do it and honestly, it's so much of a headache now I might want to shave my head or something.”

With Levine making his return to The Voice in Season 27 with fellow Coaches Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini, let’s take a look back at the rocker’s many hairstyles from every season he’s been on the show.

Season 1

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: Lewis Jacobs/NBC

For the inaugural season of The Voice alongside Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, and CeeLo Green, Levine sported an effortlessly spiky hairstyle in 2011.

Season 2

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 2. Photo: Lewis Jacobs/NBC

Levine's brunette locks were a bit longer in Season 2 of The Voice in 2012, though he still styled it with some spiky texture.

Season 3

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 3, Episode 22. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In Season 3 of The Voice, Levine glammed up his classic hairstyle with a fitted suit.

Season 4

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 4, Episode 3. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

By the fourth season of The Voice in 2013, the Maroon 5 frontman had solidified these styled spikes as one of his signature looks.

Season 5

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 5, Episode 14A. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Levine grew his hair out a bit for The Voice Season 5, slicking it straight back with a subtle side part.

Season 6

Adam Levine during the "Live Show" Episode 619B of The Voice. -- (Photo by: Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Season 6 marked Levine's first major hair transformation on The Voice when he rocked a bleach blonde look with a long top cut.

Season 7

Taylor Swift and Pharrell Williams appear with the coaches on The Voice Episode 715B "Live Show". Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Levine returned to his brunette roots with a casual style in Season 7 of The Voice.

Season 8

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 8, Episode 17A. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The "Moves Like Jagger" singer pulled out the clippers for Season 8 of The Voice when he rocked a short cut with a perfect 5 o'clock shadow.

Season 9

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 9. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Levine showed off another major hair transformation in one episode of The Voice Season 9 when he appeared like he'd shaven off all his hair.

Season 10

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

By Season 10, Levine's hair had grown out and he opted to dye the top light pink and styled it with a laid-back flip.

Season 11

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 11, Episode 15A. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Levine's facial scruff was here to stay in Season 11 of The Voice, which perfectly complimented his slicked-back under cut hairstyle.

Season 12

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 12, Episode 16B. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In Season 12 of The Voice, Levine returned to his bleach blonde look — this time, spiked up with longer facial hair.

Season 13

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 13, Episode 21A. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The "She Will Be Loved" singer was a dark brunette once again in Season 13 of The Voice, with a casual blowback hairstyle.

Season 14

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 14. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Levine proved once again he's not afraid to have fun with his hairstyles in Season 14 when he dyed his hair platinum blonde.

Season 15

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 15 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In Season 15, Levine rocked a stylish shaved sides haircut along with a very short mohawk on top and a longer beard.

Season 16

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 16 Episode 15A. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Just before taking his hiatus from The Voice, Levine grew out his mohawk, which he wore in a polished slicked-back style for Season 16.

Season 27

Adam Levine for The Voice Season 27. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Season 27 marks Levine's long-awaited return to The Voice. Not only does he have a new neck tattoo this time around, the longtime Coach is rocking a subtle faux hawk style and beard.

