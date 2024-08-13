Adam Levine's Hot Pink Faux-Hawk Is His Wildest Hairstyle Yet

From a faux-hawk to bleach blonde and a shaved head, Adam Levine's had some striking hairstyles over the years. But this bright pink 'do might be his wildest yet.

Levine was one of the original Coaches when The Voice premiered in 2011, and even though he left the show in 2019 — at the end of Season 16 — he returned in 2021 to celebrate the competition series' 10-year anniversary. And he did so with some new neon hair.

In a video promoting the 2021 Voice finale (watch below), a pink-haired Levine ran into his former co-star/frenemy Blake Shelton outside of the show's studio. Shelton was so excited about Levine's brief return to the series that he couldn't stop texting him. Even though Levine was right in front of him.

On The Voice Season 20 finale, Levine didn't return to his usual rotating chair but instead took to the stage with his band Maroon 5 to perform their then-new single, "Beautiful Mistakes."

Why Blake Shelton said Adam Levine looked like a troll doll

Levine might have debuted some new bright pink hair during this finale, but it wasn't the first time he'd rocked the bubblegum color. In 2016, Levine dyed his hair a pastel pink, which led Shelton to mock him on Twitter, saying he looked like other pink-haired pop culture icons like Strawberry Shortcake, Frenchie from Grease, and even a troll doll. Harsh, but that's what frenemies are for.

In a 2019 interview, Levine spoke about his decision to leave The Voice, revealing he wanted to spend more time with his growing family.

"I miss [The Voice]. I really do miss it," he said. "But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family. I'm obsessed with them. I adore them in a way I never thought I could adore another person."

Levine and his wife of 10 years, Behati Prinsloo, have three kids together: Dusty Rose, 7; Gio Grace, 6; and their son, born in January 2023.

Thankfully, Levine's break from The Voice is over. The rocker will be back as a Coach for Season 27, along with another returning Coach, John Legend, and newbies Michael Bublé (making his debut in Season 26) and Kelsea Ballerini. Judging from a pic of the Coaches from set, Levine isn't rocking the neon pink hair, but a lot can change over the course of a season.