Brooke Shields Thought She Died After Waking Up Next to Bradley Cooper in Ambulance

Dwayne Johnson on His Return to WWE and Starring in the Live-Action Moana Remake (Extended)

Dwayne Johnson on His Return to WWE and Starring in the Live-Action Moana Remake (Extended)

Here's all the information fans need to tune in to WWE's latest installment of Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25: How to Watch and What to Expect

The wrestling world enjoyed a healthy dose of nostalgia last month when Saturday Night's Main Event made its long-awaited return to NBC — and now the WWE Universe is bracing themselves for January's edition!

Here's everything fans should know about how to tune in and enjoy the second episode — promising another evening of high-profile, high-stakes matches — of SNME.

What is Saturday Night's Main Event?

Whether you call SNME a nostalgia trip, a throwback episode, a turn-back-the-clock event, or, quite simply, the single best way to catch WWE action on network television, you wouldn't be wrong!

Saturday Night's Main Event has been a staple for wrestling fans for generations, and this updated version combines all the excitement of present-day WWE with a decidedly retro feel. From announcers from yesteryear participating in the festivities (we're looking at you, Jesse "The Body" Ventura!) to vintage on-screen graphics, SNME is arguably the most unique way of enjoying professional wrestling today.

Oh, and let's not forget about Premium Live Event-quality matches scheduled for each SNME — that's a big part of what has always made the event a can't-miss since its inception in 1985!

Where and when will Saturday Night's Main Event take place?

WWE is kicking off 2025 with a bang as SNME will be broadcast live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The last major event that took place in the Frost Bank Center was Hell in a Cell 2018, an event that saw Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt clash inside Hell in a Cell for the Universal Championship in the night's main event. Of course, the venue has been a regular tour stop for Raw, SmackDown, and countless other PLEs since its opening in 2002.

The event is set to occur on January 25 and will begin at 8 p.m. ET — so set your watches, mark your calendars, and do everything you can to ensure you catch all the action unfold live.

Here's how to watch Saturday Night's Main Event

The WWE Universe has two options for watching the first SNME of 2025: by tuning into NBC or logging onto Peacock! That's right — the event will be simulcast across both NBC and Peacock, so fans have no excuse for missing all the action.

Regardless of your choice, make sure you're tuned in on Saturday, January 25, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC or Peacock. It's that easy — and it's that convenient.

What can wrestling fans expect for the first Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025?

As longtime fans already know, WWE doesn't punt on any of its programming — and SNME is no exception. Just look at the many, many highlights from the December edition of Saturday Night's Main Event:

A lot happened — and we're still in shock over that piledriver Kevin Owens delivered to Cody Rhodes after their match!

Although the return of SNME was about as eventful as it gets, WWE has ensured that the second episode will be just as impactful — there have already been two colossal championship matches scheduled. Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Title against Jey Uso, while Bron Breakker puts the Intercontinental Title on the line against Sheamus. It doesn't get much bigger than that!

You can tune in to NBC to watch Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, January 25. In the meantime, catch up on all things WWE Universe on Peacock.