Here Are the Matches of WWE's Saturday Night Main Event on Dec. 14

Saturday Night's Main Event is back — and WWE is planning quite an evening of exciting matches to celebrate the occasion!

Here is every match the WWE Universe is looking forward to when Saturday Night's Main Event returns to NBC and Peacock on December 14.

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

At one point, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens were aligned in every way — they were allies fighting the good fight against The Bloodline at every opportunity.

Until Bad Blood.

At that historic event, Cody actually teamed up with Roman Reigns against the new version of The Bloodline, drawing KO's ire. He felt betrayed. So Owens did what few WWE Superstars would even think of doing — he assaulted the Undisputed WWE Champion in a parking lot just moments after Bad Blood ended! While there were no WWE cameras to capture the unbelievable beat-down, the WWE Universe witnessed it full force — luckily, one fan captured it all on their smartphone.

Weeks after that savage beating, Kevin Owens is finally taking the next step: he wants to expose Cody Rhodes for the fraud that he is at Saturday Night's Main Event:

Although Cody's Undisputed WWE Championship doesn't seem to be on the line in this match, something just as valuable is up for grabs: pride. While we're sure KO would love nothing more than to take Cody's most prized possession away from him, we have a feeling he'd be just fine with physically brutalizing the champion for the misdeeds he feels Rhodes has levied against him.

In other words — Kevin Owens is out for blood, and if he doesn't even care about the championship, that makes him even more dangerous in the eyes of Cody Rhodes.

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

If it feels like Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have been feuding for most of 2024, you're not wrong — their rivalry has been as bitter as it gets! Fortunately for the current Women's World Champion, she'll get a bit of respite (in a way) at Saturday Night's Main Event — she'll be defending the title against somebody other than her sworn enemy!

IYO SKY — a former multi-time women's champion in her own right — ascended to the top of the food chain by winning a Number One Contenders Battle Royal during the November 4 episode of Monday Night Raw:

The story here is simple: a new challenger has emerged while the champion has been preoccupied with the Superstar who is hell-bent on revenge — is Liv Morgan even in the right mindset to defend her title? Things are so chaotic in the women's division these days that we could picture a scenario where IYO SKY pulls off the upset because the champion has had no time to actually focus on this upcoming defense!

One thing's for sure, though: Rhea Ripley will be keeping a keen eye on the outcome of this match, because sooner or later, Mami will be going after the Women's World Championship once again.

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Finn Balor

One of the more intriguing storylines going on in WWE in the waning months of 2024 has been Gunther's quest to make his World Heavyweight Championship reign just as impressive as his historic Intercontinental Championship reign. So far, Gunther has dispatched every challenger who's stepped in his path. But after the events of Survivor Series: WarGames, he'll be facing a Superstar who unequivocally got the best of him once before.

On the December 2 episode of Raw, Balor unleashed months — and possibly years — of pent-up fury against The Ring General:

As the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor possesses a unique, high-impact skillset tailor-made to cut someone like Gunther down to size. Still, on the other hand, Gunther is arguably the most physically-imposing Superstar since prime Brock Lesnar, and we're not sure five Finn Balors could pin his shoulders down to the mat!

Still, Balor is motivated and angry, and he has one of the most devastating finishing moves in his arsenal. At the night's end, the WWE Universe could easily witness him hoisting the World Heavyweight Title high above his head!

You can tune in to Peacock to watch Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, December 14. In the meantime, catch up on all things WWE Universe on Peacock.