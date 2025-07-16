Kelly Clarkson's Winks Are Breaking the Internet—Here's Why She Winks on Stage

Kelly Clarkson's 'Your Love' Kellyoke Went Viral & Whitney Cummings Is NOT Okay

Kelly Clarkson has been playfully winking during her performances for years. The internet is just now catching on.

Over the years, fans have noticed something interesting about many of the Voice Coach alum's live performances: She'll sometimes wink to the camera . But what does it mean?

Read on to find out the meaning behind Kelly Clarkson's winks when she's singing:

Why Kelly Clarkson winks while singing sometimes

Kelly Clarkson sings on The Kelly Clarkson Show on December 4, 2020. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Theories have emerged about the meaning behind Kelly Clarkson's winks. During the April 2 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she opened up about why she does it sometimes on stage.

"I've been doing the wink since my first video," Clarkson explained to her then-guest, Whitney Cummings. "That blew up and it was way out of proportion. I started winking, like, playing a character in a video or on stage in certain parts or performances, just to be cute and playful with the audience. And the fans since then have loved it, so now I incorporate a wink here and there."

Kelly Clarkson's winks are breaking the internet

Even with Clarkson's explanation, the internet is having a field day with her winks. Fans love the gesture, and they've been making that clear on social media. Watch a fan-made compilation video of Kelly Clarkson's many winks here.

"It's like she knows when and how to throw her energy when she hits a certain groove," one person commented under the compilation.

"Thank you .. Kelly Clarkson be healing us with her music and winks 👏👏❤️," said another fan.

One commenter cheekily asked, "Why does she keep winking at me?" Please see Clarkson's answer above!

How Kelly Clarkson's winks helped Kelsea Ballerini

Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024; Kelsea Ballerini attends the ASCAP GRAMMY Brunch in the Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 2, 2024. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Interestingly, Kelly Clarkson's winks have served as a source of inspiration for country superstar — and fellow Voice alum — Kelsea Ballerini.

In a discussion with her Voice Season 27 Coaches ahead of the season, Ballerini revealed the impact of witnessing one of Clarkson's winks in person as a kid.

"I was seeing her in Knoxville, and it was the Behind These Hazel Eyes tour, and so she had these two video screens above the stage of her eyes the whole show," Ballerini explained. "So depending on the song, they would close, or they'd cry or wink or whatever. And I was just at the age where I knew I loved music, but I was like, 'Do I want to do this? I don't know how to, but I think I really love this.'"

And that's when Ballerini got the push she needed to take the next step and follow her country music dreams.

"I was having this moment as a little kiddo, and I looked up to these screen eyes of Kelly Clarkson — and they winked," she revealed. "And in my soul, I really believe that Kelly Clarkson told me I was supposed to move to Nashville."