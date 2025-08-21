Steve Martin, Kelly Clarkson, & Nick Jonas Have a Song Together You Didn't Know

Nick Jonas, Steve Martin, and Kelly on A Song Together? Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson | NBC

The Jonas Brothers' memorable appearance on the first episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson had music fans collectively going, "Wait, what?"

During the premiere episode of the NBC summer special, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas joined Kelly Clarkson for a night Jonas Brothers fans would never forget. From intimate conversations about their careers to a handful of unplugged performances, the group didn't hold back as they peeled back the curtain on their careers.

One of the most intriguing parts of the episode was when Nick and Clarkson went down memory lane and remembered that they inadvertently did a song with Saturday Night Live legend Steve Martin two years ago.

"I get this call, they're like, 'Hey, can you approve this split for this song with Kelly?" Nick recalled.

(A split, as The Kelly Clarkson Show host helpfully pointed out, is when other artists become involved in the songwriting process and need to be credited as a co-writer.)

"And I'm like, 'I'm sorry, what are you talking about?' And they're like, 'Oh, I guess you wrote a song with her,'" Nick continued, referring to Clarkson. "And I was like, 'I think I would remember that.'"

While Nick was never technically in the studio with Clarkson, a producer brought the two artists together for a song that would eventually appear on one of Clarkson's albums. But the story isn't over yet.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas appear on Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson Season 1. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"A producer that we both worked with had opened up a guitar track or something that I had started," Nick explained to the Voice Season 29 Coach. "And you finished the song — and Steve Martin jumped on with a banjo part."

"Who knew?" Clarkson exclaimed. "And all of a sudden we have a song with Steve Martin."

It's true; the iconic comedian contributed banjos to the song, intrinsically linking him, Clarkson, and Nick together — forever.

"That's right — my coolest career accomplishment," Nick confessed.

The song in question? "I Hate Love," a track featured on Clarkson's 10th studio album, Chemistry, which was released in 2023.

When is the next episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson?

Gloria Estefan and Kelly Clarkson appear on Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson Season 1. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The next episode of Songs & Stories is right around the corner. Gloria Estefan will join Clarkson in what will be a can't-miss conversation for music fans. (And it goes without saying that the unplugged performances will be epic.)

